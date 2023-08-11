Equestrian Software Provider EC Pro gallops in to U.S. Market with new US Licensee

Established in 2017 by Founder and CEO Jamie Arnold, EC Pro has been at the forefront of reshaping equestrian centre management software in the United Kingdom. With a vision to instill modern convenience into the horse industry, the software enables riding schools and equestrian centers to provide clients with the ease of mobile bookings akin to reserving a car or hotel room. Arnold expressed his enthusiasm for the expansion, stating, "Our foray into the U.S. represents a remarkable milestone. From day one, our mission has been to usher in an era of digital convenience, amplifying the client experience and refining operational efficiency for riding schools and equestrian centers. We're excited to partner with ECP U.S. Management to bring this transformative technology to the American market."

The partnership with ECP U.S. Management, led by experienced sales and revenue executive Russell Daws, positions EC Pro to introduce its cutting-edge software to a broader spectrum of riding schools and equestrian centers across the U.S. According to Daws, "The equestrian industry is at a juncture where operational costs demand innovative solutions. EC Pro emerges as an affordable software remedy that not only sustains businesses but also fosters growth. By liberating owners from operational complexities, EC Pro empowers them to enjoy the essence of horsemanship while running a profitable enterprise."

Distinguished for its cloud-based suite of solutions, EC Pro empowers equine centers to streamline their operations seamlessly. From managing horse and rider profiles to scheduling, billing, invoicing, and staff coordination, EC Pro facilitates comprehensive business control. The software extends beyond the operational realm, equipping clients with marketing and customer management tools to bolster engagement and retention. Designed for ease of use and swift implementation, EC Pro minimizes disruption to operations.

As Principal of ECP U.S. Management, Russell Daws is poised to spearhead the expansion effort. "EC Pro stands as a gateway to sustainable equine businesses. Our collaboration with Jamie and his team heralds a new era of operational harmony for stables across the U.S. The love for horses and equestrian culture is the cornerstone of this industry, and EC Pro rekindles that passion while driving profitability," Daws affirms.

