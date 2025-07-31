Evans Halshaw Hyundai Milton Keynes opens its doors with new state-of-the-art dealership

A brand-new Evans Halshaw Hyundai dealership has officially opened its doors in Milton Keynes (MK16 0HA), bringing state-of-the-art facilities, a familiar team, and exceptional customer service to motorists across Buckinghamshire.

The Hyundai franchise has transitioned to new ownership, bringing along many experienced team members to guarantee a smooth and seamless experience for existing customers. This move represents a major shift from the previous locations in Old Stratford and Bletchley to a high-profile, easily accessible location on the Tickford roundabout off the A422.

The retailer will offer a full range of new Hyundai vehicles including the Hyundai INSTER a compact electric city car, blending futuristic design with urban practicality. Hyundai TUCSON, a versatile SUV offering bold styling and advanced safety and Hyundai IONIQ 5, a cutting-edge electric crossover with ultra-fast charging and retro-modern design. The retailer will also have Hyundai approved used cars, comprehensive aftersales support, including servicing, MOTs, and repairs and electric and hybrid vehicle specialists.

The move comes amid Hyundai’s growth and shift toward innovative electric and hybrid models. The revamped showroom has a focus on modern design, easy access, and a seamless customer experience.

Rob Miller, Group Vice President Multi Brand at Lithia UK said “We’re incredibly excited to launch this new site. With a highly experienced team already in place and a brand-new facility we’re committed to delivering a standout Hyundai experience. For customers old and new, we’re here to make the transition smooth and the journey memorable.”

For more information visit: www.evanshalshaw.com/dealers/hyundai-milton-keynes