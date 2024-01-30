Everything you ever wanted to know about AI, but were afraid to ask

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Business owners in Milton Keynes:

If you don’t know your AI from your VR, help is at hand.

A free conference is being held to help Milton Keynes companies get to grips with Artificial Intelligence and to understand just what it could do for your business.

The South Central Institute of Technology at Bletchley

The “Demystifying AI” event is happening at the South Central Institute of Technology (SCIoT) in Bletchley on Thursday 7th March between 1:30pm and 4:30pm. The conference will feature keynote speakers, panel discussions, and networking opportunities for attendees from various sectors and backgrounds.

Among those lifting the veil on AI will be experts from Microsoft, KPMG and The Open University. They will explain the current state and future potential of AI, as well as the ethical and social implications of its development and use.

Caroline Indge, Head of Partnerships and Innovation at Milton Keynes College Group, said, “AI offers many opportunities for growth and efficiency and has the potential to transform and streamline businesses, but we still see organisations facing issues embracing AI. Our ‘Demystifying AI’ event will help businesses understand what AI tools are available to them and how they could use them to be more efficient, competitive and prepared for the technology of the future.”

The free session is being put on in conjunction with MKAI (Morality and Knowledge in Artificial Intelligence). Executive chair, Richard Foster-Fletcher, said, “At MKAI, we are committed to cultivating authentic and forthright conversations about the ethical and safety implications of artificial intelligence. We believe that all voices and perspectives are essential in this collective effort to ensure that AI is developed and used ethically, safely, and beneficially for all. We’re proud to be partnering with the SCIoT on the ‘Demystifying AI’ event and are looking forward to supporting local businesses with understanding how they can harness the power of AI.”

The conference is open to any businesses from the Milton Keynes area.