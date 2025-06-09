Ex-lorry driver changes gear to launch Milton Keynes oven cleaning business

Danny Matthews of Ovenu Milton Keynes South

After three decades behind the wheel of a lorry, Danny Matthews is now steering himself towards a successful career in business with the launch of oven cleaning service, Ovenu Milton Keynes South.

The 55-year-old has fulfilled a long-held ambition to become his own boss and is now focused on restoring ovens to near-showroom condition and delivering a professional, reliable service as he builds a loyal client base.

Danny, who is married to Michelle, said: “I’ve always wanted to work for myself, and joining a franchise like Ovenu gives me the structure and support to make that dream a reality.

“It’s a new territory, so my focus is on delivering an outstanding service that clients can rely on and recommend. Building up the client base is my immediate goal, but ultimately I want to grow the business to the point I can take on an additional oven technician.

“I might be swapping a lorry for a van but at least I won’t be going too far from home and being part of Ovenu gives me all the tools for success, so I’m starting out on solid ground.”

Rik Hellewell, founder and managing director of Ovenu, said: “Danny’s wealth of experience and strong work ethic make him an ideal fit for the brand. His desire to run his own business while providing a top-quality service to clients gives him a strong foundation for success, and I wish him all the very best.”

The Ovenu process involves dismantling key components such as the door, interior panels, fan, and shelves and placing them in design-registered tank equipment, which uses safe, non-caustic, biodegradable products to clean the parts, leaving the oven in near showroom condition. In addition to conventional ovens, it also covers hobs, extractor hoods, microwaves, together with range cookers and ovens.

Ovenu Milton Keynes South covers the MK1, MK2, MK3, MK4 and MK5 postcodes taking in Bletchley, Newton Leys, Fenny Stratford, Tattenhoe, Oxley Park, Loughton, Fuzton, Shenley Brook End, and surrounding areas.