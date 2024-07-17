Exclusive behind the scenes of Midsummer Place’s new major retailers

By Leigh Strathearn
Contributor
Published 17th Jul 2024, 17:06 BST
If you can remember what the former Debenhams and Next Beauty and Home retailers used to look like, these behind-the-scenes images demonstrate the dramatic transformation needed to welcome Midsummer Place’s new retail and leisure.

These exclusive images show that the former retailer units have been ‘stripped out’, taken back to their original ‘shell’ status, and reconfigured ready to create three new stores – the highly anticipated Lane7, Flannels, and new Sports Direct.

Due to open later this year, the Frasers Group, renowned for its diverse retail portfolio, is set to make a grand statement with a new Sports Direct store. This flagship location will feature the world’s most coveted sports and lifestyle brands, including footwear, clothing, and equipment, as well as popular names from Frasers Group’s ecosystem such as USC, Evans Cycles, and GAME.

Lane7, the premium bowling and leisure brand, will unveil its 18th UK location, which will be the company’s largest Lane7 to date. Known for its distinctive entertainment and hospitality experience, Lane7 will occupy the basement floor of the former Next Beauty & Home unit, bringing a dynamic new leisure dimension to Midsummer Place.

Midsummer Place Lane7 Sports Direct and FlannelsMidsummer Place Lane7 Sports Direct and Flannels
Midsummer Place Lane7 Sports Direct and Flannels

This development promises to enhance the shopping centre's appeal, already home to popular brands like Zara, Apple, BOSS, Hollister, and Victoria’s Secret.

Simon Martin, Centre Manager at Midsummer Place said, “The team have made incredible progress and are currently on schedule with their works and on budget too. The excitement for these new stores is growing and we want to keep our visitors up to date as we follow this journey.”

Midsummer Place saw the recent opening of a larger new Apple store plus welcomed Wingstop, the American fried chicken food brand.

Midsummer Place, which opened in 2000, is already a prestigious shopping destination boasting retailers like New Look, Superdry, Levi’s, Footlocker, Tesla, LEGO and many independent retailers too.

Midsummer Place Lane7 Sports Direct and FlannelsMidsummer Place Lane7 Sports Direct and Flannels
Midsummer Place Lane7 Sports Direct and Flannels

Further details, including exact opening dates, will be announced in the coming months. Stay tuned for more updates as Midsummer Place continues to evolve into a premier shopping and leisure destination.

For more information on the latest information from Midsummer Place, visit: midsummerplace.co.uk

