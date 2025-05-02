Exclusive interview with Dame Ann Limb: Trailblazing leadership, regional growth and lifelong learning

Dame Ann Limb

In this special feature from The Milton Keynes Business Channel, we were honoured to sit down with Dame Ann Limb – one of the UK’s most influential business leaders, public servants, and passionate advocates for inclusive growth, education, and cultural development. Undoubtedly "Milton Keynes Royalty" in education, business growth and helping to grow our Milton Keynes economy nationally.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Milton Keynes Business Channel was delighted to be graced with the presence of local "Milton Keynes Royalty" Dame Ann Limb, who was kind enough to give her time to share her insights and wisdom for local business owners and leaders in 2025.

Based in Milton Keynes since 1986, Dame Ann Limb is a nationally respected figure in education, business, and civic life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a distinguished career spanning public service, enterprise, and philanthropy, she made history as the first female Chair of The Scout Association, Trustee of The King's Foundation charity, and previously having served as Chair of the South East Midlands Local Enterprise Partnership (SEMLEP), guiding significant investment into the Milton Keynes region.

Exclusive Dame Ann Limb Interview

Dame Ann has also served on national advisory bodies, chaired charities and cultural institutions, and was recognised with a Damehood in 2022 for her services to young people and public life.

Today, Dame Ann remains a passionate voice for social mobility, lifelong learning, women’s leadership, and building prosperous, inclusive local economies.

This in-depth interview offers a rare and inspiring insight into the mindset, mission, and journey of one of the region’s most impactful leaders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dame Ann talks about her early life, career in education, and transition into national leadership.

She shares her insights on how inclusive leadership and social purpose can drive both personal success and community transformation.

Dame Ann's advice for entrepreneurs, educators, young professionals, and public sector leaders is shared.

In this insightful interview Dame Ann's reflections on resilience, legacy, and the values that guide her work today are discussed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Milton Keynes is one of the UK’s fastest-growing cities, and leaders like Dame Ann have played a pivotal role in shaping its future.

This episode is not just a biography—it’s a masterclass in leadership, vision, and civic responsibility.

Whether you're a business owner, educator, policymaker, or aspiring changemaker, you’ll come away with practical insights and renewed inspiration to make a difference.

Key moments in this revealing interview highlight Dame Ann's successful early career and education background. Dame Ann's founding principles of leadership, along with chairing regional growth in business and education and thoughts on Milton Keynes’ development journey are shared.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A key-figure for decades as a UK business leader in supporting education, skills, and lifelong learning makes Dame Ann one of the UK's leading women in leadership and inclusion; perhaps the most successful business leader and most generous philanthropist in Milton Keynes' history.

Finally Dame Ann shares her reflections on legacy and purpose with final advice and wisdom for future leaders in Milton Keynes shared.

Our exclusive interview with Dame Ann Limb can be found here on The Milton Keynes Business Channel on YouTube: www.youtube.com/watch?v=H-gxOMkt6Pk