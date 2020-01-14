Exclusive: M&S and Next to close down at shopping centre in Milton Keynes

Two more major stores, M&S and Next, will be closing down at a Milton Keynes shopping centre, the MK Citizen can reveal.

Both companies will close their stores at Kingston district centre over the next few months.

M&S will close at the end of February

But both say their other outlets in MK will remain open.

The news is a massive blow for the Kingston centre, which is owned and run by British Land.

It is understood they are now in negotiations with a number of other retailers to fill the gap.

M&S will close at the end of Febraury and Next in June,l Both blame the closures on the change in UK shopping habits.

Kingston Park centre

John Turner, M&S head of region, said: “Shopping habits are changing, so we’re reshaping our store estate so it is fit for the future, ensuring it meets the needs of customers today – and those of tomorrow.

“Closing our Kingston Park store in Milton Keynes at the end of February is a difficult but necessary part of these changes.

“Our priority will be supporting our great team and we will offer redeployment to all colleagues including in our other local Milton Keynes stores.”

Two months ago Mamas & Papas store closed its doors at Kingston when ithe company went into administration. That unit is still empty.

Kingston still houses a string of popular restaurants as well as the large Tesco Extra store, Wilkos, Boots, Homesense, Claires, Clarks shoes and several smaller shops.