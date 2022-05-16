Expanding logistics technology firm moves to new HQ in Milton Keynes

Caljan, which helps parcel carriers, retailers and manufactures around the world handle loose cargo efficiently, has agreed a 10-year lease on a 23,654 sq ft warehouse unit and offices at Patriot Drive, Rooksley.

Luke Tillison, managing partner and head of agency at Kirkby Diamond in Milton Keynes, said: “Caljan is an ambitious company which is expanding as the logistics sector continues to boom. We were instructed to help the company relocate to larger premises.

“Acting on their behalf, we located an excellent detached headquarters building which addresses their requirements perfectly both now and well into the future.”

Growing logistics technology company Caljan is relocating to a new headquarters in Milton Keynes

Unit one, Patriot Drive, is a detached industrial/warehouse unit. The two-storey offices have an atrium area, a range of individual rooms and open plan areas, with 50 parking spaces.