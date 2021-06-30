Family-run Milton Keynes business celebrates 10th anniversary
Despite the challenges thrown up by the pandemic this family-run business is still going strong.
Family-run Milton Keynes business, Crystal Clear Windows, Doors and Conservatories Ltd, is celebrating its 10th anniversary today (June 30).
Started by husband and wife team Stephen and Rebecca Restall from their dining room. We fast forward 10 years and the Crystal Clear Team are now working from a fully fitted showroom, tripled in staff and has several teams of fitters.
Through a recession and a pandemic this small family business has continued to work hard and thrive.
The business is based on Darin Court in Crownhill. It aims to provide double glazing: windows, French doors, sliding patio doors, bi-folding doors, PVC or composite doors, among fittings that are value for money.