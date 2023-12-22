Festive fun shared at Amazon in Milton Keynes
Festive food offerings, Christmas jumper days and holiday season prizes are just some of the happenings at the site throughout December as the team gears up for Christmas. The team from the Milton Keynes fulfilment centre also hosted a Santa’s Grotto evening for the team’s families and friends.
Victor Pulido, General Manager at the fulfilment centre in Milton Keynes, spoke on the festivities, saying: “Every year we look forward to celebrating the holiday season together with fun, games and laughter. We know how important Amazon is to customers all over the UK at this time of year, and our spirits are high as we deliver smiles to those customers and to each other at the end of another year.”
Sandy Williamson, an employee from Amazon in Milton Keynes took part in the celebrations on site. She added: “We have a lot of fun as a team throughout December as we make our workplace joyful, festive and ready for the Christmas rush. It’s one of my highlights of the year every year.”