First ever BusinessFest to offer top tips for growth

BusinessFest has been organised by SEM Growth Hub and MK:U Innovation Hub and will help firms across Bedfordshire, Northamptonshire and Milton Keynes to map out how to grow their business from the first spark of an idea through to a successful exit.

Partnerships and Events Manager Samantha Hunter, of SEM Growth Hub, said: “We’re very proud to launch BusinessFest because it will provide companies with a huge amount of help.

“Through four interactive sessions, visitors will immerse themselves into the full lifecycle of a business, and with the guidance of industry leaders, uncover their roadmap to success.

“Each session is tailored to a business stage, and we’ll share invaluable insights and actionable strategies for you to use throughout your business journey.

“Attendees will also have the opportunity to chat with leading regional business partners and forge longstanding relationships.”

Speakers at the event will include representatives from Wenta, Central Arc Angels, First Enterprise, PNC HR, Accelerator, Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce, Milton Keynes Chamber of Commerce, the Federation of Small Businesses, Eagle Lab, the Department for International Trade, MK:U and SEM Growth Hub.

The event will take place from 9.30am to 2pm on Tuesday, April 30, at MK:U, Bouverie House in Silbury Boulevard in Milton Keynes.