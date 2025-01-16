First-ever property developer focused event in Milton Keynes

Attendees networking

The Property Developer Show is making its first appearance in Milton Keynes at The Ridgeway Centre on 5th March 2025. This free-to-attend event connects SME property developers with industry-leading service providers, supporting the UK’s drive to build 1.5 million new homes.

Attendees can look forward to a full day of practical insights from local developers, finance specialists and procurement experts across two stages sponsored by CrowdProperty and Procurement 4 House Builders.

The event is backed by industry leaders, including headline sponsor Roma Finance, ensuring attendees gain access to trusted expertise and resources.

For the first time, the show will feature the New Build Zone, an exclusive area dedicated to service providers specialising in ground-up developments. From sustainable material suppliers to advanced construction technologies, this space showcases innovative solutions tailored to developers focusing on new builds.

Attendees talking to exhibitors (tax specialists)

With over 400 property professionals expected, the Property Developer Show offers an opportunity for developers to network, exchange knowledge, and access resources that help them expand their portfolios and contribute to addressing the UK’s housing goals.

Scott Williams, Director, Property Developer Show: “I’m excited to bring the show to Milton Keynes. It’s a place that is close to my heart. Although I’m a Northerner, my family originated from the area. It’s also a very exciting area for property development, being surrounded by other great locations such as Northampton and Oxford where the property industry thrives.”

“When I launched the show, it was to give ALL developers a place to grow their business. But everyone knows how complex and difficult ground-up developments can be, which is why as a team we felt it was right to bring a dedicated area where budding and experienced developers can meet new service providers that can help them on their journey.”

Registration is open for free tickets at www.propertydevelopershow.co.uk and join us for a day of learning, collaboration, and growth.