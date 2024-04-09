First MK digital agency in Milton Keynes to embrace a four-day working week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The benefits of a four-day work week are well-evidenced, with recent trials reporting happier, healthier staff, higher productivity, and increased employee retention in the long-term. However, the benefits also extend to our clients, as increasing the work-life balance of our team also means staff will bring a sharper focus, increased efficiency, and fresher perspective to work, positively impacting on client service delivery.

Taking a people-centred approach, we consulted with all staff prior to the trial to get feedback on the initial concept, while also implementing new systems and processes to further streamline our operations and support a more agile workforce. Full time staff will now work Mon-Thurs with the same pay, holiday, and benefits as they enjoyed with a five-day work week. For part time staff, working hours will be reduced to also reflect the change on a pro-rata basis, again with the same pay, holiday, or benefits as their original hours. This positive shift will allow our staff to achieve their ideal work life balance, whilst still delivering the great client service that Red Giraffe is known for.

As a digital agency in Milton Keynes, we have always taken a progressive view to the workplace. Since the pandemic we implemented a hybrid working approach, with a mix of home and office working to support the diverse lifestyles within our agency, from working parents to budding entrepreneurs. Adopting a growth mindset, we want to use this opportunity to demonstrate how a four-day working week can benefit businesses in Milton Keynes for a more innovative approach to work.

Joe Gilbert, Managing Director at Red Giraffe

Joe Gilbert, Managing Director at Red Giraffe, says: “As a people-first agency, Red Giraffe strongly believes in working smarter, not longer. We’ve always had flexible working in place to enable our team to work when it suits them best. We recognise that people have lives outside of the workplace and this is a natural next step to leading more balanced lives in and out of the office. Whether this extra time is used to spend more time with family, do the school run or work on a side hustle, we want to free people up so they can prioritise what’s important to them while also bringing their best selves to work, refreshed and ready to go. Having more freedom is another step in the right direction for the culture we have created here at Red Giraffe.”

He continues: “It’s also a major plus for our clients. All the stats show that a recharged team translates into higher quality work and as a result, stronger client relationships. We are 100% committed to providing the best customer service for our clients within our new work structure. Our support desk remains fully operational on a Friday, and we remain flexible as ever to the needs of our clients to ensure projects are delivered timely and efficiently.”

This is just one of many innovative ESG initiatives Red Giraffe has implemented since the beginning of the year. The agency continues to lead the way on sustainability in Milton Keynes through its MK Green Businesses initiative, having won the sustainability award at the MK STEM awards in February. We also recently announced that we are in the process of becoming B Corp certified, showing our commitment to being a force for good and building a more inclusive, equitable, and regenerative economy.