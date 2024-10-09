Food and Drink Awards light up the stage
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Held in the fantastic Milton Keynes Theatre there was pizza, prosecco and plenty of pride felt by all involved, felt even more so due to all winners and finalists decided solely by public vote. Businesses felt seen by their community, and excited at the opportunity to shout about all that comes with running and working within the hospitality sector.
Kathryn Shipton, events manager at Events and PR, who run the Buckinghamshire Food and Drink Awards commented ‘to be seen in your industry is everything, and having been witness to the support and unity of all the finalists and winners involved in this afternoons awards proves how imperative independent businesses are to the community'.
A full list of winners in the Buckinghamshire Food and Drink Awards 2024 can be found below:
Café/ Tearoom of the Year
Gold Winner: Red Lion - Bradenham
Silver Winner: Great Gelato
Best Independent Butchers
Gold Winner: P J Pollard and Son
Silver Winner: Padbury Meat
Best Artisan Bakery
Gold Winner: Ria's Homemade Cakes
Silver Winner: Plot Cakes
Best Farm Shop/ Deli
Gold Winner: Grooms Farm Shop
Silver Winner: Cranley Barn Farm
Micro Brewery of the Year
Gold Winner: Bucks Star Brewery
Silver Winner: Chiltern Valley Winery and Brewery
Craft Distillery of the Year
Gold Winner: NU Era Spirits
Top Local Pub
Gold Winner: The Cross Keys
Silver Winner: The Crooked Billet
Best Street Eats and Bevs
Gold Winner: Papi's Cocktails
Silver Winner: The House of Dough
Restaurant of the Year
Gold Winner: Mowgli's @ The Bell Inn
Silver Winner: The Plough, Milton Keynes
Best Newcomer
Gold Winner: Have I Got Brews For You
Silver Winner: Allium Dining
For more information on the awards, go to Buckinghamshire Food & Drink Awards 2024 (bfda.co.uk) or call 01908 542720.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.