Food and Drink Awards light up the stage

Yesterday afternoon the Buckinghamshire Food and Drink Awards returned, with celebrations and success the theme of the day we toasted all the businesses that make up the backbone of the hospitality industry in Buckinghamshire.

Held in the fantastic Milton Keynes Theatre there was pizza, prosecco and plenty of pride felt by all involved, felt even more so due to all winners and finalists decided solely by public vote. Businesses felt seen by their community, and excited at the opportunity to shout about all that comes with running and working within the hospitality sector.

Kathryn Shipton, events manager at Events and PR, who run the Buckinghamshire Food and Drink Awards commented ‘to be seen in your industry is everything, and having been witness to the support and unity of all the finalists and winners involved in this afternoons awards proves how imperative independent businesses are to the community'.

A full list of winners in the Buckinghamshire Food and Drink Awards 2024 can be found below:

Café/ Tearoom of the Year

Gold Winner: Red Lion - Bradenham

Silver Winner: Great Gelato

Best Independent Butchers

Gold Winner: P J Pollard and Son

Silver Winner: Padbury Meat

Best Artisan Bakery

Gold Winner: Ria's Homemade Cakes

Silver Winner: Plot Cakes

Best Farm Shop/ Deli

Gold Winner: Grooms Farm Shop

Silver Winner: Cranley Barn Farm

Micro Brewery of the Year

Gold Winner: Bucks Star Brewery

Silver Winner: Chiltern Valley Winery and Brewery

Craft Distillery of the Year

Gold Winner: NU Era Spirits

Top Local Pub

Gold Winner: The Cross Keys

Silver Winner: The Crooked Billet

Best Street Eats and Bevs

Gold Winner: Papi's Cocktails

Silver Winner: The House of Dough

Restaurant of the Year

Gold Winner: Mowgli's @ The Bell Inn

Silver Winner: The Plough, Milton Keynes

Best Newcomer

Gold Winner: Have I Got Brews For You

Silver Winner: Allium Dining

For more information on the awards, go to Buckinghamshire Food & Drink Awards 2024 (bfda.co.uk) or call 01908 542720.