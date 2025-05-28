Franklins £50 Challenge 2025 set to raise a record amount for local charities

The Franklins £50 Challenge 2025 has officially come to a close, following three months of community spirit, creativity and incredible fundraising efforts from local businesses and organisations across Milton Keynes, Northampton and the surrounding areas.

Running from 24th February to 23rd May, this year’s challenge saw a record 56 teams take part - the highest number since the initiative began. Each team was handed £50 by Franklins Solicitors LLP and tasked with turning it into as much money as possible for one of 12 local charity partners, all while keeping their ideas safe, legal and as imaginative as they dared.

This year’s charity beneficiaries included:

The Arthur Ellis Mental Health Foundation, Al’s Pals, Willen Hospice, The Lewis Foundation, Cynthia Spencer Hospice, The Air Ambulance Service, Rainbows Hospice, Shay’s Smiles, Milton Keynes University Hospital, YMCA, Age UK Milton Keynes and The Northampton Hope Centre.

Mixxos Recruitment charity football match.

Participants pulled out all the stops with an extraordinary range of fundraising ideas, including midnight bakeathons, samosa making, disco bingo, head shaving, tombolas, art sales, skydiving, football tournaments and murder mystery nights. The creativity, community spirit and generosity displayed was inspiring.

The total amount raised - expected to be a record - will be unveiled at a special celebration event on 19th June at the Delta by Marriott Hotel in Northampton, where teams and charity partners will come together to celebrate their collective achievements.

Rosanna Stimson, Head of Marketing at Franklins Solicitors LLP, said:

“The Franklins £50 Challenge is a highlight of our year and we are blown away by the innovation and passion that our teams have shown in 2025. Watching our local community come together with such enthusiasm and creativity for such a broad range of fantastic causes is truly inspiring. We’re proud to play a small part in empowering these efforts and are incredibly excited to reveal the final fundraising total next month.”

Now in its seventh year, the Franklins £50 Challenge continues to grow in popularity and impact, championing grassroots fundraising and shining a spotlight on the incredible work being done by local charities.

Charities who would like to become beneficiaries for next year’s campaign will be invited to submit their applications for consideration in September 2025.