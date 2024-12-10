Franklins solicitors make move to Ashton House in milton keynes

Following CEG’s multimillion-pound makeover of Norfolk + Ashton House, Franklins Solicitors has signed a lease for 10,279 sq ft for its new Milton Keynes base. As a result of the deals, the building is almost fully let, with just 6,000 sq ft available.

Norfolk + Ashton offers contemporary, collaborative and creative business space with a free fitness studio, classes, a high-quality gym and leisure club style changing and showering facilities.

The café and co-working lounge offer space to think, eat, drink, collaborate and inspire. With free wi-fi, it is run by an independent barista offering coffee, breakfast and lunch to tenants and visitors.

Simon Long, Managing Partner at Franklins said: “Ashton House offers fantastic space for our growing team. The gym, fitness classes and ample cycle parking provide an opportunity to keep fit and stay active, while the café and co-working lounge provide collaborative breakout space. Plus its an easy walk to the railway station and all of the facilities on offer in Milton Keynes.

“CEG also support the team with the Life service and app, offering meeting rooms, catering and connecting us to businesses within the building, it helps to make everyone’s lives that bit easier on a daily basis.”

Lambert Smith Hampton and Louch Shacklock represented CEG. Bray Fox Smith represented Franklins Solicitors LLP.

Tom Harker, Director, Office Advisory at Lambert Smith Hampton, adds: “We are delighted to have worked alongside CEG in securing Franklins Solicitors as a tenant at Ashton House. The property’s impressive suite of amenities has made it an attractive choice for businesses looking for premium office space in CMK. Ashton House offers a modern, flexible environment in an ideal location, and we’re confident that Franklins will benefit greatly from their move to this outstanding building.”

Norfolk + Ashton House is already home to easyHotel, Aira, Cityfibre, Optical Express and the Canal and River Trust. With Centre MK on the doorstep, it’s also a short walk from the hub and Milton Keynes Railway Station, thanks to its central location.

Richard Brooks, Investment Manager at CEG, said: “It’s great to welcome Franklins to Ashton House. Attracted by the central location, the company’s team will welcome the modern, inspiring, working environment and onsite facilities. The development is proving to be very popular for those seeking high quality workspace.”