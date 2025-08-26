Freeths Milton Keynes announces strategic office relocation

Leading law firm Freeths has announced an extensive investment into its Milton Keynes office as it moves to a new, state-of-the-art premises at 450–500 Silbury Boulevard.

The new 8,000 sq ft office space, located in the heart of Milton Keynes’ city centre, is designed to foster collaboration, support hybrid working, and provide a welcoming environment for clients and colleagues alike. Key features include:

Sustainable design, with office furniture made from recycled materials

A dedicated faith and wellbeing room for colleagues

Freeths team at their new MK office

Two outdoor, solar-powered pods designed for collaborative working

Excellent transport links, including access to the city’s proposed Mass Rapid Transport system.

This is the latest of several major office investments for the firm; it also reflects Freeths’ continued growth in the region and its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and employee wellbeing.

With more than 50 colleagues currently based in Milton Keynes, the move is a strategic step to accommodate future growth and attract and retain top legal talent in the region.

Speaking of the investment, Jonathan Hambleton, Managing Partner of Freeths Milton Keynes, said: “This move marks the start of an exciting new chapter for our team. Our new office reflects the way we want to work; it’s a space that will support our people and our clients as we continue to grow and evolve throughout the region. During our transition period from the previous premises, colleagues also had access to temporary facilities at MK SNAP, a local charity that the firm proudly supports. This partnership underscores our ongoing dedication to community engagement and social responsibility as we remain committed to delivering exceptional legal services while investing in the future of our people, clients and communities.”