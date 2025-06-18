From Dragons’ Den to global coach: Jules White’s Sales with Heart

Jules White is based in Milton Keynes, where she runs her international sales coaching practice and authors her best-selling book.

As a TEDx speaker, Dragons’ Den entrepreneur and author of Live it, Love it, Sell it, Jules equips businesses and startups worldwide with her patented Live It Love It Sell It® methodology—putting humanity back into sales.

As one of the UK’s most inspiring female motivational speakers, Jules blends emotional intelligence with proven strategy, making her a standout among leading business speakers today.

In this exclusive interview with The Champions Speakers Agency, Jules discusses her journey from the Dragons’ Den stage to becoming one of the UK’s most sought-after business, entrepreneurs and sales speakers.

Q: What was your motivation behind launching 'Virtual Cuppa with Jules', and how has it evolved in terms of outcomes and connections?

Jules White: The Virtual Cuppa is very much about me getting to meet people away from social media. So, we chat often on social media in conversations, on posts and stuff, but it's almost that call to action to say, right, shall we now take this further and have a chat? And so, that's usually how it all starts.

Some of them are lovely, and you get to know someone who maybe you'll recommend to someone else. And others have ended with people saying, how do I work with you? Which has just been mind-blowing. So, that's really, really wonderful.

So, yeah, that's how I use my Virtual Cuppas—really to network. And also, if someone's really interested in working with me, it's just another way to get to know you as virtually and 3D as we can with the current pandemic.

Q: In today’s uncertain climate, what key advice do you offer to those facing professional or personal challenges?

Jules White: I think the biggest advice, Sophie, is to stay visible. You've just really got to stay out there. It's very easy for us to say it's rubbish, we might not have work, and to sit in the corner. But that actually means that nobody then knows about you.

So, visibility is huge. It's been my number one advice to everybody—just show up on social media as real you.

Q: Winning the Woman Who Achieves Award in 2019 was a significant milestone—how did that recognition impact you personally and professionally?

Jules White: Oh gosh, I was absolutely overwhelmed because the Woman Who community that Sandra Garlick has set up is just wonderful, and it's full of these really talented entrepreneurs.

So, I did not think I was going to win. I mean, totally did not think that I could win it. I just thought it was great to be a finalist. So, it was a real shock.

But then I was really proud, you know, of my achievements and the fact that I am working all over the world now. You know—who knew?

Q: For young entrepreneurs and startups, what core principles or mindset shifts do you believe are essential to building a sustainable business?

Jules White: Oh gosh, yeah. I mean, I just think it's so exciting that they have the opportunity to run their own business. And I think you embrace that.

You must be doing something you love—I think that's a really big thing. Because when you love it, everybody sees that. You know, it just oozes through.

So, do something that you love so it doesn't feel like you're going to work. And then also be realistic about what it takes. It's hard work.

You have to work really hard, and you have to build your business. And that doesn't mean just doing a couple of things, sitting back and waiting for people to come. You know, that's kind of not how it is.

So, work hard, love what you do, work hard, and be real. And I think those are the three things I'd always say.

Q: Reflecting on your own journey, which personal qualities do you feel have been instrumental in driving your entrepreneurial success?

Jules White: I think there's like a whole—I look at my values, I guess, my personal values—and I think there's things around integrity, you know, that's a really big one for me.

And kind of that whole love of humans—I just love people. So, I think that's really helped me in my field of sales, but equally in being successful and connecting to people.

It's that empathetic way, I think, that I have. And I love to step into the world of other people. I want to see what their world looks like, because I know it's different to mine.

So, I find that really fascinating. But I also think there's an element of resilience about my story and my journey.

So, it's just that always being positive. And, as my dad always said to me, there's no such word as "can't".

This exclusive interview with Jules White was conducted by Sophia Hayes of The Motivational Speakers Agency.

