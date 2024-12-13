From homes to hearts: Dandara support MK foodbank with Christmas donation

Dandara NHC donate to MK Foodbank

Independent housebuilder Dandara is supporting the Milton Keynes community this Christmas with a £1,500 donation to MK Foodbank to go towards its essential food supply packages, for local families in need this Christmas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year, Trussell's UK-wide Foodbank community distributed more than 3.1 million emergency food parcels to people facing hardship, a 94% increase over the past five years[1]. With the winter season bringing heightened demands, supporting local foodbanks is more vital than ever.

To lend a helping hand to the community, Dandara, who is building nearby at Abbots Place in Wavendon, The Acres in Shenley Wood and The Muse in Whitehouse, has donated £1,500 towards MK Foodbank which will be used to purchase fresh fruit and vegetables for its emergency food parcels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachel Lindop, Head of Sales at Dandara Northern Home Counties, commented: “The Christmas period can be tough on lots of people, especially those struggling to afford necessities like food. It is vital that we support the local community in any way we can to avoid people being left hungry during the colder months, which is why we felt it best to work with a local foodbank. MK foodbank volunteers have worked extremely hard in the lead up to Christmas to ensure everyone is provided with the essentials they need.”

Dandara NHC donate to MK Foodbank

Louisa Hobbs, Operations Manager at MK Foodbank, adds: “Christmas is our busiest period of the year, with demands for our services increasing. The support from Dandara has really helped in providing the local people with the necessary items they need to get through the winter. Donations like this one are what help keep the foodbank alive, so it is extremely appreciated by not just us, but also all the local families that require our help.”

Currently at Abbots Place, Dandara is selling its final five bedroom home from £690,000. At The Acres, there is a selection of three, four and five bedroom homes off plan, with prices starting at £435,000. Dandara is also selling its final three home at its The Muse development, with prices from £378,000.

For more information about MK Foodbank, or to make a donation, please visit https://mkfoodbank.org.uk/.