From scalp struggles to science-led solutions: Becci Greenfield’s trichology journey
“During my teens and early 20s, I struggled with hair loss and a persistent scalp condition. Despite searching, I never found the right guidance or treatments to truly help, and the constant self-consciousness took a real toll on my mental health.
"Today, being able to offer cutting-edge technology and expert, compassionate advice to others facing similar challenges feels nothing short of surreal. It’s a privilege to turn personal pain into purpose.” – Becci Greenfield AIT, Founder of House of Trichology
Now a qualified Trichologist and founder of House of Trichology in Milton Keynes, Becci is among the first in the UK to introduce this AI-powered hair and scalp analysis trichoscope into her consultations. The technology, known as HairMetrix, provides real-time insights, from follicle count to scalp health indicators, giving clients clarity about what’s really happening beneath the surface.
But for Becci, the launch is about more than innovation. “For many people, hair isn’t just hair, it’s identity, confidence, and self-expression,” she explains. “By combining advanced technology with compassionate care, I want clients to feel seen, supported, and empowered.”
Since opening her clinic in 2022, Becci has built a growing community of people seeking answers for hair and scalp concerns. She reflects on the journey: “Launching a business post-COVID, when uncertainty was everywhere, wasn’t easy. But I’m glad I pushed through. It’s been incredible to see people walk out of my clinic with their heads held high again.”
Her work reflects a wider shift in the Trichology industry: the blending of science and empathy, technology and human touch. For those in Milton Keynes and beyond, it’s a reminder that innovation isn’t only about progress, it’s about people.