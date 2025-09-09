From scalp struggles to science-led solutions: Becci Greenfield’s trichology journey

When Becci Greenfield was in her teens, she faced something many try to hide: a scalp condition that deeply affected her confidence and mental health. Like many in the UK, scalp conditions go unrecognised, and people face years of discomfort with little support.

“During my teens and early 20s, I struggled with hair loss and a persistent scalp condition. Despite searching, I never found the right guidance or treatments to truly help, and the constant self-consciousness took a real toll on my mental health.

"Today, being able to offer cutting-edge technology and expert, compassionate advice to others facing similar challenges feels nothing short of surreal. It’s a privilege to turn personal pain into purpose.” – Becci Greenfield AIT, Founder of House of Trichology

Now a qualified Trichologist and founder of House of Trichology in Milton Keynes, Becci is among the first in the UK to introduce this AI-powered hair and scalp analysis trichoscope into her consultations. The technology, known as HairMetrix, provides real-time insights, from follicle count to scalp health indicators, giving clients clarity about what’s really happening beneath the surface.

Becci Greenfield, owner of House of Trichology holding their new HairMetrix equipment

But for Becci, the launch is about more than innovation. “For many people, hair isn’t just hair, it’s identity, confidence, and self-expression,” she explains. “By combining advanced technology with compassionate care, I want clients to feel seen, supported, and empowered.”

Since opening her clinic in 2022, Becci has built a growing community of people seeking answers for hair and scalp concerns. She reflects on the journey: “Launching a business post-COVID, when uncertainty was everywhere, wasn’t easy. But I’m glad I pushed through. It’s been incredible to see people walk out of my clinic with their heads held high again.”

Her work reflects a wider shift in the Trichology industry: the blending of science and empathy, technology and human touch. For those in Milton Keynes and beyond, it’s a reminder that innovation isn’t only about progress, it’s about people.