From tyres to Minions: Cawleys’ innovative recycling initiative gives old tyres a playful new life

Cawleys Milton Keynes Depot Team

Cawleys, a SUEZ recycling and recovery UK subsidiary and leading waste management company, is thrilled to unveil an exciting new initiative at their Milton Keynes depot that transforms old, unwanted tyres into creative and functional Minion-themed planters. This innovative project aims to tackle the growing issue of tyre waste while bringing a touch of fun to sustainable recycling.

Each year, the UK generates approximately 50 million waste tyres (nearly 700,000 tonnes) with many ending up in landfills or incineration. Cawleys is committed to reducing this environmental burden by finding creative and practical ways to repurpose tyres.

Their latest initiative not only helps conserve energy and reduce landfill use but also contributes to ecological protection and cost-saving measures within the company.

“Here at MK, we are trying to reduce the amount of tyres we send away and recycle them by being creative and making planters with a twist. By reducing landfill space, conserving energy, and mitigating ecological hazards, rubber recycling contributes to a greener future.” Michael Fitchew, Transport, Depot & Bulker Manager - Milton Keynes

Cawleys’ Minion planters are designed from repurposed tyres, painted and arranged to resemble the beloved animated characters. The first ‘Bob the Minion’ planter has already been completed, with more designs set to follow.

This project not only supports Cawleys’ sustainability goals but also demonstrates how waste materials can be repurposed in engaging and creative ways.

As the company continues to innovate in waste management, this initiative highlights the importance of circular economy solutions. By giving old materials a new lease on life, Cawleys encourages businesses and communities to rethink waste and embrace sustainability.

Cawleys provides various services to help the commercial sectors collect, recycle and manage business waste in Milton Keynes properly to ensure sustainability and reduce their carbon footprint while growing their businesses and making a positive impact on the local community.

Cawleys, and their parent company SUEZ, offer flexible and fully customisable waste collection in Milton Keynes designed to take the hassle out of commercial waste management.

Using their extensive knowledge of waste management legislation, collection equipment and materials recycling facility, they help businesses remain fully compliant with all relevant regulations.