GAME in Milton Keynes avoids closure as company shuts 40 shops due to 'challenging retail market'

Milton Keynes shoppers can breathe a sigh of relief as GAME has avoided closure.
In a statement from the company, it confirmed GAME intends to close 40 stores across the country - but thankfully, the centre:mk isn't one of them.
Before the latest announcement, 13 sites had notice served including existing GAME sites in Mansfield, Canterbury, Watford, Glasgow Fort and Leicester.
And yesterday, notice was served on a further 14 sites including Derby, Norwich Chapelfield, Lakeside, Bexleyheath and Carmarthen.
GAME hasn't yet offered up a full list of every store to shut - but MK Citizen can confirm our city shop hasn't made the hit list.
A spokesperson for GAME said: “We are working closely with landlords throughout the UK to ensure that we do not have to vacate the 40 locations which could lead to a number of job losses.
"However, we are facing a challenging retail market and GAME with its extensive retail footprint, needs to restructure and landlords need to work with us in setting realistic, fair rents.”