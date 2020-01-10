GAME in Milton Keynes avoids closure as company shuts 40 shops due to 'challenging retail market'

Milton Keynes shoppers can breathe a sigh of relief as GAME has avoided closure.

In a statement from the company, it confirmed GAME intends to close 40 stores across the country - but thankfully, the centre:mk isn't one of them.

The MK GAME store

Before the latest announcement, 13 sites had notice served including existing GAME sites in Mansfield, Canterbury, Watford, Glasgow Fort and Leicester.

And yesterday, notice was served on a further 14 sites including Derby, Norwich Chapelfield, Lakeside, Bexleyheath and Carmarthen.

GAME hasn't yet offered up a full list of every store to shut - but MK Citizen can confirm our city shop hasn't made the hit list.

A spokesperson for GAME said: “We are working closely with landlords throughout the UK to ensure that we do not have to vacate the 40 locations which could lead to a number of job losses.

"However, we are facing a challenging retail market and GAME with its extensive retail footprint, needs to restructure and landlords need to work with us in setting realistic, fair rents.”