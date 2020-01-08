Gamers can trade unwanted SOCKS for video games at Milton Keynes store

Gaming fans are being invited to take their unwanted Chrsitmas sock gifts to a Milton Keynes store to get money off their favourite games.

GAME at the centre:mk has announced its New Year Sock Swap campaign today.

Take the socks into the store

Each pair of unopened socks will result in £2 credit to put towards a video games, console or accessories. The socks will then be donated to a local homless charity.

A GAME spokesman said: "Following the Christmas period, unwanted socks get thrown to the back of the drawer and forgotten, or worse still – they go straight in the bin.

"Over 25 per cent of Brits class socks as their least-desired Christmas present, with a combined £5B a year wasted on unwanted presents, whilst the number one requested item for the UK’s homeless shelter is socks!"

