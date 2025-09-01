Global leader in automation agrees office relocation deal

A global leader in industrial automation and data solutions is relocating within the Oxford-Cambridge Arc after agreeing a lease on new offices, commercial property consultancy Kirkby Diamond announced today.

The unnamed company has signed a 10-year lease on 9,094 sq ft of office space at Seebeck House, Knowlhill, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire.

Kirkby Diamond wasinstructed by EMW Law in April 2024 to assist with the disposal and took just four months to find the new tenant and begin discussing terms. Bray Fox Smith were joint agents.

Nick Bosworth, senior surveyor at Kirkby Diamond, said: “Seebeck House occupies a prime position at the heart of the Oxford-Cambridge Arc, making it an ideal base for forward-thinking, high-tech organisations.

“We’re thrilled to have concluded this transaction, which highlights the confidence placed in Kirkby Diamond to navigate complex disposals - even in today’s challenging market. We wish the occupier every success in their new premises and look forward to seeing them thrive in this dynamic location.”

Terence Ritchie, partner of EMW Law, said: “Kirkby Diamond delivered an exceptional result at Seebeck House. This is testament to their professionalism and market knowledge which has ensured a swift and successful letting, shortly after their formal instruction.”

Seebeck House provides a total of 40,248 sq ft of Grade A office accommodation and current occupiers include EMW Law, Approved Finance and MacIntyre. It is situated just a 15-minute walk from MK Central Station. The building has an on-site café/restaurant as well as boardroom and training areas.

Milton Keynes - one of the UK’s fastest growing economies with a GVA of £14bn – is:

* recognised as the national hotspot for entrepreneurial activity and ranks in the UK’s top five for concentration of high tech and digital SMEs.

* ranked 3rd of cities in the UK with the highest number of new economy firms.

* situated at the heart of the growth corridor, Milton Keynes is poised for further growth and will benefit significantly from major infrastructure improvements between Oxford and Cambridge.

Kirkby Diamond is a full-service firm of chartered surveyors and property consultants. The company, with offices in Milton Keynes, Luton, Bedford, Enfield and St Albans, works with local and national clients to offer a total solution to their surveying and commercial agency needs.