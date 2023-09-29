Global skincare brand celebrates local roots with Black History Month showcase at Centre:MK

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This year’s theme for Black History Month is “Saluting Our Sisters” and celebrating the “trailblazing black women who have made incredible contributions to literature, music, fashion, sport, business, politics, academic, social and health care, and more.

In 2014, founder Shalom Lloyd, was blessed with the birth of her twins. Her boy, Joshua had miserable eczema and she couldn't bear the idea of smothering his sensitive new skin with chemical emollients and steroids.

A qualified pharmacist, she looked to her African heritage for inspiration, recalling recipes containing all natural ingredients and started to experiment in her kitchen, using high quality Shea Butter as a main base. She stumbled across the right formulation and within three days of application, Joshua's skin cleared!

Shalom Lloyd, Founder Naturally Tribal Skincare Ltd

From then, with a company ethos based on using the power of nature to manage skin conditions, Naturally Tiwa Skincare Products catering for our diverse population in Milton Keynes, Shalom has achieved global recognition and awards for her work being featured in Forbes, her journey on TEDx, and recently her products were celebrated nationally with customers praising her “Iya Women’s Body Food” for dry skin in The Mirror as a “miracle in a jar”.

Her company Naturally Tribal Skincare Limited, has a partnership with Paramount with her Paw Patrol children’s range set to make bath time fun for little superheroes.

Shalom also collaborates with Northampton Cancer Charity The Lewis Foundation, and the Milton Keynes Community Foundation on the “SMILE” project – a free event held at Aiimi Ltd focusing on skin care for cancer patients within an emotionally supportive and non-clinical setting; and Naturally Tribal Skincare Ltd also partners with MKSnap who have packaged their Naturally Tiwa Skincare products.

Encouraging its community to ‘shop local’, the company’s Head of Marketing, Hannah White says “We all know that local businesses help to build a stronger economy, a stronger community, reduces environmental impact, creates jobs and most of all, helps our local business community thrive.

"So as a brand that impacts lives everyday by helping to manage skin conditions, we are asking our Milton Keynes Tribe to visit us this October at the Love Local Hub”.