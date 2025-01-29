GMI Construction Group to deliver Milton Keynes logistics hub

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

GMI Construction Group has been awarded the contract to deliver three high-specification warehouse units totalling over 175,000 sq. ft at Precedent Drive, Milton Keynes.

Commissioned by developer DV5 Last Mile Developments (UK) Ltd - a joint venture between Coltham and clients of Delancey Real Estate - the £20m redevelopment will transform the site into a state-of-the-art industrial and logistics hub and expected to create 300 jobs.

The Precedent Drive project, designed to boost operational efficiency, reduce energy consumption and emissions, involves the demolition of existing vacant office buildings to make way for three modern warehouse units with the three units individually totalling 52,487 sq. ft, 51,062 sq. ft and 72,945 sq. ft, respectively.

Unit 1 has been pre-let to a green-tech manufacturer, with the remaining two units to be built speculatively. Unit 1 will have a clear height to the underside of the haunch of 12 metres whilst units 2 and 3 will be 15 metres from the finished floor level and will include integral two-storey offices. The units will feature roof lights for natural illumination, and a solar photovoltaic (PV) array to align with BREEAM ‘Outstanding’ sustainability standards.

A CGI of the overall development

External enhancements to the site, located to the north of Precedent Drive, Rooksley, include car and HGV parking, improved drainage, and high-quality extensive green landscaping to promote biodiversity and create an appealing environment for future occupants and neighbours.

Additional CAT B fit-out works are also required to Unit 1 for the proposed occupier. These works include fit-out of the ground floor for amenity space, enhancements to first-floor offices, and mechanical and electrical requirements within the warehouse area. GMI is targeting practical completion by October 2025.

Strategically located in an existing employment area, the logistics hub is well positioned to cater for the dynamic markets of the South East and Midlands.

Adam Taylor, GMI’s Regional Director, Midlands, said: “We are delighted to partner with DV5 Last Mile Developments for the first time. Securing this contract highlights GMI’s ability to deliver cutting-edge industrial and logistics projects that combine innovation with sustainability.”

Mark Snow, Senior Development Director from Coltham, added: “We are excited to work with GMI and start 2025 by delivering Greenlight Milton Keynes, part of a portfolio with our JV partner Delancey. This scheme will create fantastic space for occupiers to thrive, in particular best in class sustainability credentials and innovations”