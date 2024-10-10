Government introduces landmark Employment Rights Bill

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Government has unveiled the much-anticipated Employment Rights Bill, which aims to overhaul workers' rights and create a more secure and fair employment landscape in the UK. With 28 individual employment law reforms set to be debated in Parliament today, this Bill represents a significant step toward stronger protections for employees, particularly in the areas of job security, fair wages, and flexible working conditions. At Solidaire Solicitors, we believe these changes could reshape the employment landscape and bring substantial benefits to millions of workers across the country.

Key reforms to zero-hours contracts and 'fire and rehire' practicesAmong the headline measures, the Bill tackles what the Government has called “exploitative” zero-hours contracts. Under the proposed law, workers on zero and low-hours contracts will have the right to request a guaranteed hours contract if they have been working consistent hours over a set period. This change aims to provide more predictable and stable incomes for workers who have previously faced uncertainty due to fluctuating work hours.

The Bill also seeks to end the controversial ‘fire and rehire’ practices, which have allowed some employers to dismiss employees only to rehire them on less favourable terms. By prohibiting these practices, the Government aims to ensure that workers cannot be coerced into accepting reduced pay or benefits under the threat of losing their jobs.

Unfair dismissal protections from day oneIn a significant shift, the Bill proposes making protection from unfair dismissal a “day one” right for all employees. Currently, employees must work for two years before they can claim unfair dismissal. If passed, this reform will mean that workers are safeguarded from the moment they begin a new job, marking a substantial enhancement in job security. To balance this change, the Government plans to consult on introducing a statutory probation period to ensure new hires are suited to their roles.

Enhanced family leave and sick pay entitlementsThe new Bill also brings positive developments for family leave. Rights to paternity, unpaid parental, and bereavement leave will be accessible from day one of employment. Additionally, statutory sick pay will become more inclusive by removing both the three-day waiting period and the lower earnings limit, allowing more employees to benefit from these essential protections without delay.

Promoting flexible working and addressing gender pay gapsBuilding on the post-pandemic shift toward flexible working, the Bill will make flexible work arrangements the default option wherever practical. This aims to improve work-life balance and make it easier for employees to meet personal commitments. Large employers will also be required to develop action plans addressing gender pay disparities and providing support for employees going through the menopause, furthering the Government’s commitment to promoting equality in the workplace.

Establishing a Fair Work AgencyTo oversee and enforce these new rights, the Bill proposes the establishment of a new enforcement body—the Fair Work Agency. This agency will consolidate existing enforcement powers and take on responsibilities such as ensuring holiday pay compliance. Its creation marks an effort to streamline enforcement and provide workers with a single point of contact for employment rights concerns.

Future plans and further reformsThe Government has also hinted at further reforms that, although not included in the Bill, may be implemented in the near future. These include the introduction of a “right to switch off” to protect employees from being contacted outside of working hours and a simplified two-part framework for determining employment status. These measures are intended to provide clearer distinctions between different types of work arrangements and enhance workers’ rights to personal time.

Addressing Minimum Wage and repealing Minimum Service Levels LegislationThe Bill outlines provisions to address low pay by factoring in the cost of living when setting minimum wage rates. Additionally, it will remove discriminatory age bands within the minimum wage framework, ensuring fair pay for all workers. The Government also plans to repeal the Minimum Service Levels legislation introduced by the previous administration, which aimed to restrict strikes in certain essential sectors.

At Solidaire Solicitors, we welcome the Government’s commitment to strengthening employee rights and promoting fair treatment in the workplace. The proposed reforms reflect a growing recognition of the need to adapt employment law to the changing realities of the modern workforce. By introducing these protections and creating a new enforcement body, the Employment Rights Bill aims to provide a safer and more supportive environment for workers across the UK.

However, we recognise that these changes also present new challenges for employers. Businesses will need to adapt quickly to comply with these regulations and implement fair practices. As these reforms progress, our team at Solidaire Solicitors is here to support employers and employees alike, offering expert advice on how to navigate the new legal landscape.