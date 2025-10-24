Grand opening of Hazeltree Haven - new centre for individuals with dementia and Alzheimer's

By graham jackman
Contributor
Published 24th Oct 2025, 10:42 BST
Updated 24th Oct 2025, 10:52 BST
We’re thrilled to announce the Grand Open Day of Hazeltree Haven at Bond Estates — a brand-new, purpose-built centre dedicated to supporting individuals living with Alzheimer’s and dementia. Date: Monday, 3rd November Location: Bond Estates Time: 1100hrs - 1500hrs Join us for a day full of warmth, discovery, and community spirit as we open our doors to families, friends, and neighbours!

What to Expect:

Guided tours of our state-of-the-art facilities

Meet our care team and learn about our person-centred approach

Enjoy refreshments and family-friendly activities

Discover how Hazeltree Haven is creating a safe, nurturing, and joyful environment for service users and their loved ones

This is more than just an opening — it’s the start of a community built on dignity, comfort, and connection.

Come and see what makes Hazeltree Haven a truly special place. We can’t wait to welcome you!

