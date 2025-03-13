Grant Thornton launches new Entrepreneurial and SME Services offering

Leading business and financial adviser Grant Thornton UK LLP has launched a new team to deliver its national Entrepreneurial and small and medium enterprises (SME) Services offering.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located in the Milton Keynes office, Director Taras Kulyk will be responsible for leading the Entrepreneurial and SME Services team across the Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire and Northamptonshire. He will work closely with Tax Director Rob Thomson to bring a holistic and joined up service to SME and fast growth businesses in the region.

The new offering is designed to provide entrepreneurs and fast growth businesses with the support they need to achieve their goals. Businesses will benefit from regular meetings with a local Partner to understand their strategic challenges and shape Grant Thornton’s advice accordingly, bringing the full breadth of the firm’s expertise to the client’s benefit to help super-charge growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The variety of skills and local expertise in the team combined with Grant Thornton’s connections across its international network will provide fast growth businesses, start-ups and entrepreneurs with access to valuable financial and business advice tailored to their requirements.

Taras Kulyk

This support covers a wide range of areas, such as attracting and retaining talent, leveraging automation and AI, expanding internationally, ensuring global regulatory compliance and working with shareholders to understand and achieve a tax efficient exit, be it a sale or listing.

The national team will be jointly led by Partners Tim Taylor and Gareth Hitchmough. They will work alongside Lynne Bicket, Mike Delf and Rob Thomson, supported by a large team throughout the UK.

Taras Kulyk brings over 15 years of international financial expertise to the Entrepreneurial and SME Services team, with a robust background spanning audit, accounting, and finance across multiple sectors. With extensive experience working with companies based in the UK, USA, Switzerland, and Ukraine, Taras has developed deep expertise in complex financial domains including US GAAP, IFRS, capital market transactions, and financial restructuring. Throughout his eight-year tenure at Grant Thornton, he has demonstrated versatility across diverse sectors including natural resources, retail, manufacturing, real estate, and technology.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taras Kulyk, Director of Entrepreneurial and SME Services at Grant Thornton in Milton Keynes, said: "In today's rapidly evolving global business environment, entrepreneurs and SMEs require more than just traditional financial advice – they need a strategic partner who understands the intricate nuances of international markets, regulatory landscapes, and sector-specific challenges.

“Our new Entrepreneurial and SME Services offering is designed to be that transformative partner, bringing together deep technical expertise, global insights, and a forward-thinking approach to help businesses not just navigate complexity, but truly thrive and unlock their full potential.

“Whether it's supporting a company's first steps into international markets, managing a critical financial transition, or providing strategic financial restructuring, we're committed to delivering tailored, innovative solutions that drive sustainable growth and create lasting value for our clients."

Rob Thomson, Tax lead for Entrepreneurial and SME Services, adds: “Having access to the multidisciplinary talents and international specialists within our newly launched Entrepreneurial and SME Services team is a valuable asset. It allows access to global experts in everything from personal and corporate tax as well as specialist tax services, such as R&D and employment taxes, to sector experts in different industries, technology and digital skills, ESG, M&A, and Consulting. This allows businesses to cope with complex pressures without having to shift focus from their vision.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tim Taylor, Partner and Head of Entrepreneurial and SME Services at Grant Thornton UK LLP, said: “Entrepreneurs and fast growth businesses are at the forefront of the economy, reacting to the quickly changing nature of today’s markets with fresh ideas and innovations. Supporting fast growth and growth potential businesses is therefore vital to driving economic growth as well as the UK’s ability to compete globally.

“To ensure that businesses fulfil their potential, it’s vital they receive the advice that will drive value, foster growth and overcome any hurdles. When working with our Entrepreneurial and SME Services team, businesses will have a local relationship partner that understands their challenges and opportunities with the added benefit of access to Grant Thornton’s wider stakeholder, investor and specialist advisor connections in the UK and around the world. This support will evolve as their business evolves and work as an extension of their team to provide guidance and impactful insights.”