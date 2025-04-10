Ground engineering firm kicks off support for Milton Keynes City FC Crystals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mainmark Ground Engineering UK has become a primary kit sponsor for Milton Keynes City FC Crystals U10 girls’ team at the City Ground, Bletchley.

Kicking off the sponsorship with brand new training kit, the Stacey Bushes-based ground engineering firm is aiming to elevate the grassroots game, while providing vital support for the next generation of female football talent and reinforcing its commitment to the local community.

Mainmark UK, renowned for its expertise in subsidence repair, is laying the foundations for the Crystals team of 11 to take on the competition, on and off the field. The new training kit, emblazoned by the Mainmark logo, will accelerate the team’s preparations for the season ahead.

Tom Kavanagh, General Manager of Mainmark UK, said: “Every athlete begins their career at a local level, being nurtured and trained by the community to achieve great things – this is why grassroots sports teams are so important.

“Now, our job as subsidence experts is to stabilise and strengthen foundations of homes and businesses to provide longevity. It is only right, then, that we provide similar support for our community, by helping to lay the groundwork for future football stars. It’s an exciting time for the club, and we’re pleased to help shore up their potential!”

Milton Keynes City FC has expressed its gratitude for the partnership, stating that “with Mainmark’s backing, the club is sure to rise above to make further strides in football”.

Freya Chapman, Residential Lead for Mainmark UK and one of only a few female subsidence experts in Europe, said: “The significance of opportunities like these for young girls mustn’t be understated.

“Over the past couple of years, teams like England’s Lionesses have made major strides in promoting women’s sport and to see them inspire the next generation of footballers is truly incredible. The MK City Crystal’s actually started off as the MK City Lionesses in 2022, which is a nod to the team’s inspiration.

The training kit is emblazoned by the Mainmark logo.

“There is still a long way to go, though. Better funding is needed at a grassroots, semi-professional and professional level in the girls’ game before we reach an equilibrium. Mainmark is pleased to be playing just a small role in this funding, and we can’t wait to watch on as this team continues to progress in their league.”

Mainmark Ground Engineering (UK) Ltd specialises in subsidence repair and ground engineering solutions, providing services that stabilise & strengthen structures across the entire globe. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Mainmark is a trusted partner in ground engineering projects for both residential and commercial properties.