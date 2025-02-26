Hearing Health Hub opens state-of-the-art clinic in Milton Keynes

Hearing Health Hub, one of the UK's highest-rated independent audiologists, proudly opened its doors to a brand new state-of-the-art hearing clinic in Milton Keynes this week. The grand opening ceremony was attended by the Mayor of Milton Keynes, marking a significant addition to healthcare services in the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new facility features cutting-edge diagnostic equipment and treatment facilities designed to provide comprehensive hearing care services to residents of Milton Keynes and surrounding communities. Staffed by fully qualified audiologist Rahim Mitha, the clinic offers hearing assessments, hearing aid fittings, tinnitus management, and ongoing aftercare.

"We are thrilled to bring our patient-centred approach to hearing care to Milton Keynes," said Rahim Mitha, Director of Hearing Health Hub. "Our mission has always been to combine clinical excellence with compassionate care, and this new facility allows us to serve more people with the hearing solutions they deserve. We've invested in the latest technology and created a welcoming environment where patients can feel comfortable addressing their hearing health needs."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mayor of Milton Keynes officially cut the ribbon at the launch ceremony, welcoming Hearing Health Hub’s new clinic as a valuable addition to the city's healthcare offerings.

The clinic is accepting appointments for comprehensive hearing assessments, ear wax removal, micro-suction, and consultations.

For more information, please visit https://hearinghealthhub.co.uk