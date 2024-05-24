Her Majesty the Queen to continue as Patron of Medical Detection Dogs
and live on Freeview channel 276
In a letter from Clarence House, MDD received formal confirmation that Her Majesty will carry on as Patron, after supporting its work for over ten years already.
Her Majesty has been Patron of MDD since 2014 and in that time she has seen many Bio Detection Dogs at work such as cancer detection dogs at Clarence House, Covid-19 detection dogs at MDD HQ and Paddington Station and she has met many Medical Alert Assistance Dog partnerships.
Most recently The Queen hosted a reception for MDD at Clarence House in celebration of its 15th anniversary where she saw one of the first public demonstrations of dogs detecting the odour of Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), as part of a new project.
Medical Detection Dogs Co-Founder and CEO, Claire Guest, said: “We are delighted that Her Majesty the Queen will continue her involvement with MDD as Patron as she has been part of our journey almost since our early years.
“We have been lucky enough to meet her at our training Centre, royal households and public places and it has always been clear how passionate she is about dogs and how genuinely interested she is in our work. We look forward to continuing our relationship and showing the world together how much difference dogs’ noses could make in early diagnosis of disease.”
At the recent Clarence House reception, Her Majesty said: “I’ve been Patron for ten years and the first time I went to visit Claire Guest in Milton Keynes it was almost a tiny little shed with just Claire and one or two others. Back then there was a lot of scepticism but as you’ve seen today, seeing is believing.”