Heyford Park apprentice wins Construction Award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An apprentice at Heyford Park has been recognised for his outstanding contribution to the construction sector at Milton Keynes College’s annual Apprenticeship Graduation event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Hambridge, a painting and decorating apprentice working at Dorchester Living’s flagship Heyford Park development, was named winner of the Construction Award – a moment he described as “a real full-circle moment” after two years of dedication to learning his trade on site.

Ben made the decision to change career paths in his early twenties after realising retail wasn’t the right fit. He enrolled on a Level 2 apprenticeship in painting and decorating at MK College, attending college one day a week and spending the rest of his time on-site at Heyford Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about his journey, he said: “I used to work in retail and the hours just weren’t for me. I knew I wanted to learn a trade but didn’t know how to start – apprenticeships weren’t really talked about at school. Getting onto the course gave me the structure I needed and working at Heyford Park has made all the difference. You get to see how everything fits together, and it makes you better at your own job.”

Ben Hambridge, Heyford Park Apprentice

Ben’s award recognises not just his technical skills, but also his approach to teamwork and his commitment to learning. Over the past two years, he’s worked across a variety of homes at Heyford Park, including the development’s on-site hotel, which he says gave him a “whole new perspective” thanks to its bold interiors and complex finishes. He added: “It’s satisfying knowing your work is the part people see,” he added. “It’s what finishes the space.”

A key part of Ben’s development has been the daily, on-the-ground support from Dorchester Living’s construction team. From site managers to experienced trades, the team plays an active role in mentoring apprentices, offering advice, encouragement and insight that goes beyond the classroom.

Dorchester Living is committed to nurturing talent through apprenticeships, collaborating with local colleges such as Milton Keynes College and Abingdon & Witney College. Its programmes offer hands-on experience in a live construction environment, focusing on trades like carpentry and decorating. Apprentices work under the guidance of experienced site teams and subcontractors, gaining invaluable practical skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Silver, CEO of Dorchester Living, said: “Ben’s journey reflects exactly what we hope to achieve through our apprenticeship programme at Heyford Park. He joined with a clear motivation to learn, and over the past two years he has become a real asset on site. Apprentices like Ben bring fresh energy and perspective to the team and our site team invests time, care and experience into supporting every apprentice. Ben’s award is very well deserved and we’re proud to have played a part in helping him reach this point.”

As Ben progresses towards his Level 3 qualification, he plans to continue contributing to the Heyford Park project, working alongside the team that has been instrumental in his development. “It’s a really supportive environment,” he said. “The site managers and trades around you offer advice that you carry with you.”

The Milton Keynes College Apprenticeship Graduation took place on 7 March 2025 and celebrated apprentices across a wide range of sectors including engineering, digital media and healthcare but it was Ben’s craftsmanship, curiosity and perseverance that earned him the top spot in construction.

Ben added: “I’d recommend apprenticeships to anyone. They’re hard work, especially in the first year, but you come out of it with real skills, real confidence – and no surprises when you start working full time. You’ve already been doing it.”