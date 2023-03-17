A hi-tech makeover at a Milton Keynes McDonald’s aims to pave the way for the future of fast food.

McDonald’s in Kingston is the first in the region to undergo a restaurant redesign known as ‘Convenience of the Future’.

With consumers increasingly looking for greater speed, efficiency and choice when ordering their food, McDonald’s revamp programme will combine a new restaurant layout with the latest technology to create a more seamless and enjoyable experience for customers.

The iconic chain is looking towards a hi-tech future.

Changes include a separate ‘McDelivery only’ area, which allows delivery drivers to go in and out of a dedicated courier entrance and service area, reducing noise and congestion in the dining area and giving walk-in takeaway and dining customers more space.

While the traditional walk-in and Drive-Thru remain core to how customers order, the redesign of kitchens and dining areas, including the removal of the front counter, will better integrate digital sales channels, the McDonald’s App and make smarter use of internal space to enhance the dine-in experience.

Restaurant owner and operator Ken Tomkins said: “McDonald’s is always looking into ways to improve the customer experience and by investing in these changes in my restaurant, we’ll be doing just that.

“I’m proud to say that as well as improving the customer experience, the investment will create 50 new jobs for local people. I can’t wait to welcome my customers back into the restaurant to experience the changes first hand!”