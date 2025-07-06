HK Hair & Wellness celebrates 4 Years at Furtho – and over a decade of inclusive salon leadership

Boutique countryside salon marks major milestones with awards, growth, and a powerful message for the future of the industry

HK Hair & Wellness celebrated its 4th anniversary at Furtho Manor Farm this weekend, marking not only four years in its beautiful countryside setting but over a decade of thriving salon ownership. Clients, friends, and community members gathered for a peaceful afternoon of self-care, featuring a guided mindfulness walk, expert talks on hair and skin wellness, and live beauty demos—reflecting the salon’s commitment to holistic, conscious beauty.

Founded by Hannah Klewpatinond, the business is built on both innovation and legacy. After a successful corporate career in HR, Hannah retrained in hairdressing and now brings 14 years of hands-on experience, paired with a strong foundation in people management, mentorship and business leadership. The result is a unique, values-driven salon that’s as much about wellbeing and ethics as it is about style.

“This milestone is a reflection of the amazing team, loyal clients, and our shared vision of what the hair and beauty industry can become,” Hannah shared. “It’s about care—care for people, the planet, and our profession.”

Inside HK Hair & Wellness showing our massage shampoo chairs and our accessible shampoo basin

HK Hair & Wellness was also proud to announce its second sustainability award, this time from MK Inspiration Awards! This recognises ongoing efforts to minimise environmental impact—from eco-conscious product lines and salon waste management, to ethical retail and sustainable water use.

The salon is steeped in family heritage too. Hannah’s mother, Jean Casey, began her hairdressing career at just 15 and continues to bring over 55 years of expertise to the team, supporting its standard of exceptional service and timeless craftsmanship.

Beyond its skilled team and tranquil setting, HK Hair & Wellness is leading the way in industry reform. The salon champions a fully employed model, supports apprenticeships, and provides a truly inclusive, supportive environment—a rarity in a sector often dominated by freelance contracts and high-pressure culture.

“We’re passionate about helping to save this industry,” Hannah said. “By creating secure careers, training future talent, and offering a calm, boutique environment for clients, we’re showing there’s a better way forward.”

Owner Hannah Klewpatinond with her parents Jean & Danny Casey receiving MK Inspiration Award for Sustainable Business 2025

Now with a growing team of hair and beauty professionals, HK Hair & Wellness delivers a full range of personalised services in a peaceful setting—just off the high street, yet worlds away in atmosphere. The salon continues to welcome new clients for all services, offering a warm, down-to-earth space where every person is cared for. The hair and beauty areas are completely wheelchair accessible for all services; pricing is gender neutral and the salon can offer one-to-one appointments if desired- in particular for clients that wear a hijab; may be experiencing anxiety or hair loss; or may be going through transition and wish for more hair styling support.

“We’ve created something special here,” said Hannah. “And we’re ready to share it with even more people.”

With its award-winning sustainability practices, community focus, and forward-thinking employment model, HK Hair & Wellness is redefining what it means to be a modern salon—beautifully.