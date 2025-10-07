HK Hair & Wellness celebrates triple finalist success at The Salon Awards 2025

Milton Keynes’ very own HK Hair & Wellness is proud to be recognised among the best in the industry, having been shortlisted as a finalist in three prestigious categories at The Salon Awards 2025: •Salon of the Year •Most Sustainable Salon •Bridal Hair Stylist of the Year (Owner: Hannah Klewpatinond)

The finals, taking place this November, celebrate excellence in hair and beauty across the UK — and HK Hair & Wellness is delighted to be representing the Milton Keynes community on this national stage.

More Than a Salon – A Space for Wellness

Founded with a vision to provide more than just great treatments, HK Hair & Wellness is built around a simple philosophy: hair and beauty should nurture confidence, wellbeing, and care. With a talented team of six employed hair and beauty professionals, the salon has become a trusted destination for clients seeking expert styling, personalised treatments, and holistic self-care — all delivered in a calm, welcoming environment where every individual is valued.

HK Hair & Wellness Founder & Salon Director Hannah Klewpatinond is celebrating being a Finalist for Best Hair Stylist of the Year 2025

The team’s passion extends well beyond the salon experience. HK Hair & Wellness is deeply committed to sustainability, embedding environmentally conscious choices into every part of the business — from the products they use to the way the salon operates. Their recognition as a finalist for Most Sustainable Salon is a proud reflection of this ongoing work, which now includes supporting MK College’s Hair and Beauty faculty to achieve the college-wide sustainability programme.

Sustainability, Community and Care

Located at the beautiful Furtho Manor Farm — just five minutes from Stony Stratford and 11 minutes from Central Milton Keynes — HK Hair & Wellness combines convenience with tranquillity. Clients benefit from free accessible parking and flexible late-night appointments, making it easy to prioritise hair and beauty care around busy modern lives.

Community and care sit at the heart of everything the salon does — and that includes rewarding its clients. HK Hair & Wellness offers an ongoing introductory offer: every new client receives 20% off their haircut or any beauty service, and existing clients enjoy the same discount when they recommend a friend.

HK Hair & Wellness is Finalist in THREE categories- Best Salon, Most Sustainable & Best Bridal Hair 2025

Experience Award-Winning Care

As they head into The Salon Awards finals this November, the team at HK Hair & Wellness remains focused on what matters most — delivering exceptional, sustainable, accessible and deeply personal hair and beauty care to everyone who travels through their doors.

To discover why they’re one of the region’s most celebrated salons, book your appointment today and experience the HK difference.