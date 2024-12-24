Holiday season celebrations take place at Amazon in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The team from Amazon in Milton Keynes has been gearing up for the Christmas shopping season with a calendar full of festive celebrations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Food giveaways, brass band performances and a Santa’s grotto experience for employees’ children are just some of the activities taking place at the Milton Keynes fulfilment centre to celebrate the work that the Amazon team is doing to deliver for customers this Christmas.

Speaking on the festivities, Victor Pulido, General Manager at Amazon in Milton Keynes, said: “The team here picks, packs and ships thousands of parcels for customers up and down the country throughout December. It’s an exciting time on site as we work together to make our processes run smoothly, safely and efficiently to deliver gifts and essentials during the festive season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our month of celebrations allows us to share festive cheer and fun every day when we come into work. It’s a special time for me as the site’s general manager and I look forward to it every year.”

Amazon families visit Santa's grotto

Christiana Ijewemen took part in the celebrations on site. She said: “The end of the year is always an exciting time at Amazon in Milton Keynes. And when we kickstart party season, you never know what you’ll be met with on-site every day when it comes to competitions, games and activities to get involved in. The day goes in so quickly when there’s so much positivity around!”

Over 75,000 permanent Amazon employees across the UK are being boosted by the efforts of more than 15,000 seasonal workers this Christmas, spread throughout the company’s logistics network.