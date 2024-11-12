Home care company recognised for their outstanding team support

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celebrations are underway at local home care company, Home Instead Milton Keynes, which has won a prestigious Great British Care Award, in the East of England division.

Winning the ‘Three R’s Award’, which honours excellence in Recruitment, Retention, and Recognition within the care sector, Home Instead Milton Keynes was recognised for its ongoing commitment to supporting its team of care professionals who enrich the lives of their clients every day.

In addition to their win, the team at Home Instead Milton Keynes also celebrated the achievements of two remarkable finalists. Melanie Morton, who was nominated for The Home Care Worker Award, was recognised for her exceptional compassion and dedication to supporting her clients. Additionally, Sarah Baigent was recognised as a finalist for The Care Assessor Award, highlighting her outstanding work in coordinating personalised care for older adults throughout Milton Keynes.

Sue Prosky, Owner of Home Instead Milton Keynes commented: “We are incredibly proud of this award win, which truly reflects the hard work, passion, and heart our entire team puts into their work every day.

Home Instead Milton Keynes win!

“It was a fantastic event, and we were delighted to be recognised for our commitment to delivering compassionate home care to older adults throughout Milton Keynes.”

The Great British Care Awards are a series of regional events across the UK that celebrate excellence in the care sector. The awards recognise outstanding individuals and teams, from frontline staff to care managers, who are innovators in their field.

Home Instead Milton Keynes is committed to delivering compassionate care to older people in their own homes, enabling them to live comfortably in safe and familiar

surroundings. The company also provides local opportunities for individuals to build a rewarding career in the care sector, where they can make a real difference.