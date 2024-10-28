Host & Stay expands UK Portfolio with acquisition of Guest Homes and Hartland Property Management

Host & Stay Holiday Let

Host & Stay strengthens its position in the UK short-term rental market with the acquisition of Guest Homes and Hartland Property Management, adding over 300 properties to its expanding portfolio.

Leading short-term rental management company, Host & Stay, has announced the acquisition of two UK property management businesses, Guest Homes and Hartland Property Management. This strategic move significantly enhances Host & Stay's presence across the UK, as it expands its portfolio to include more than 1500 properties under management, nationwide.

Guest Homes, based in Worcester, specialises in providing high-end holiday let management services with a focus on exceptional guest experiences and personalised property care. The company manages a portfolio of 140 properties in popular UK holiday destinations and has built a reputation for maintaining high standards of customer service. Their comprehensive services cover everything from guest communication to property maintenance, helping homeowners maximise their holiday let income with minimal effort.

Founder of Guest Homes, Joshua Guest, commented on the acquisition:

"We are delighted to be joining forces with Host & Stay. Our commitment to providing seamless holiday let management perfectly aligns with Host & Stay’s values, and together, we can offer our property owners and guests an even higher level of service. This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for Guest Homes."

Hartland Property Management, headquartered in Milton Keynes, offers a wide range of holiday let management solutions tailored to landlords for short-term rentals. With a portfolio of more than 40 properties, Hartland Property Management has earned a reputation for reliability and efficiency, helping property owners navigate the complexities of property management while delivering an outstanding guest experience.

Managing Director of Hartland Property, Ashley Stephens said:

"Joining Host & Stay allows us to take our business to the next level. Their innovative strategy, team and nationwide reach will enable us to offer our clients enhanced services, while still maintaining the personal touch that Hartland Property Management is known for. We’re excited about the future and the opportunities this acquisition brings for both our clients and guests."

Dale Smith, Managing Director of Host & Stay, commented:

"We’re thrilled to welcome both Guest Homes and Hartland Property Management into the Host & Stay family. These businesses have built fantastic reputations for delivering high-quality holiday let management services in their respective regions. The acquisition of Guest Homes, with its fantastic reputation and diverse range of holiday lets, and Hartland Property Management, with its broad short term rental expertise, supports our ongoing goal of offering a full-service, nationwide solution to property owners."

The acquisition is part of Host & Stay’s strategic growth plan to become the UK’s leading short-term rental operator. With this latest expansion, Host & Stay continues to strengthen its presence in key holiday destinations, helping homeowners capitalise on the growing demand for UK-based holidays, with ease of management.

Host & Stay’s unique business model, which combines local expertise with state-of-the-art marketing and technology, offers property owners greater yields, dynamic pricing strategies, professional marketing, and comprehensive property management services. This latest expansion follows the company’s previous acquisitions of Norfolk Holiday Properties and Air Host for You.

Dale Smith added:

"We are committed to delivering an exceptional experience for both property owners and guests. With Guest Homes and Hartland Property Management now part of our group, we will be able to offer even more value, both in terms of local knowledge and high-quality service. Our goal remains the same—to make short-term letting simple, profitable, and stress-free for property owners while ensuring guests have a memorable stay."