House of Commons launch for sixth Ladies First Awards celebrating inspirational achievers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The sixth – and biggest - Ladies First Professional Development Awards, will highlight success stories as well as raise funds for The Giles Trust Brain Tumour Fund at its awards ceremony in the summer.

A host of new categories are among the 20 being contested this year, including Sustainable Business Leader, Trailblazer of the Year and Inclusivity Leadership Award.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The gongs also honour, among others, Start-up of the Year, Excellence In Technology and Innovation, Excellence In Health and Wellbeing, Charity/Community Champion, Campaign of the Year, Family Business of the Year, Business Resilience Award and Business Woman of the Year, as well as seeing the return of the popular men’s category, Man of the Year.

Ladies First co-director Tracey McAtamney addresses the room

Guests at the launch event, on Tuesday, (Jan 23rd) heard from host and speaker Colleen Fletcher, Coventry’s first female MP for 36 years – and last year’s recipient of The Ladies First Lifetime Achievement Award.

Colleen served on Coventry City Council for 13 years from 1992 and as an MP for nine years. She is also Vice Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Groups on Blood Cancer; Cancer; Homelessness; Mental Health; and Pancreatic Cancer, causes close to her heart.

This year’s awards are also supporting The Giles Trust Brain Tumour Fund, funded in 2015 by former England cricketer Ashley Giles MBE and his wife Stine, who was diagnosed with three brain tumours over 12 years. The charity raises funds for research, pioneering equipment and support for patients.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stine said: “These Awards are a fitting and fabulous platform to celebrate the achievements of women in our community. We’re so proud to be the chosen charity for the Ladies First Awards 2024 and look forward to working with the organisers and members over the next few months.”

The sixth Ladies First Awards

The awards are sponsored by Janine Edwards Wealth Management in Berkswell and Midlands-based recruitment agency Pertemps and headed up by Ladies First’s Tracey McAtamney and her newly-appointed co-director, Karen Massey.

Tracey has herself been recognised nationally for her work with the networking group as well as her charity The Surviving Bereavement Foundation, which provides practical and emotional support for those coping with loss.

Tracey said: “Every year we look forward to championing women who deserve recognition but who don’t go looking for the spotlight, so we want to shine it on them. This year’s awards are going to be the Ladies First’s biggest and brightest celebration of these women yet and we’re incredibly excited to be partnering with such amazing individuals such as Colleen and Stine, who set the tone perfectly at the launch day, along with the incredible setting of The House of Commons.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Siobhan Rowland, Consultant at Janine Edwards Wealth Management, said: “Awards align with our values and commitment to supporting women's empowerment. We believe that women should have equal opportunities to succeed and thrive in their professional endeavors.”

The sixth Ladies First Awards

Carmen Watson, Chair of Pertemps Network Group, said: “We believe in the power of diversity and are committed to championing women's achievements in business. This sponsorship is a testament to our belief that empowering women strengthens not only businesses but society as a whole."

Finalists will be invited to an independent judging day at Mallory Court in Leamington on April 8th before the glittering awards night at IXL Dallas Burston Polo Club on June 13th.

Closing date for nominations is March 12th. For further information about how to nominate, visit: https://ladiesfirstnetwork.co.uk/ladies-first-awards/