Housebuilder provides boost to wheelchair racing team

Bedford and County Athletic Club’s wheelchair racing team have been given a helping hand by a housebuilder.

The wheelchair racing arm of the club, who train weekly at Bedford International Athletic Stadium, have received £1,600 from Miller Homes, who have supported the club through their annual Community Fund initiative.

With equipment becoming increasingly expensive for the club to purchase, they rely heavily on financial commitments such as this one from Miller Homes to ensure their athletes have the best opportunity to succeed in their sport.

Howard Darbon, manager of Bedford wheelchair racing, said: “We are delighted with the financial support received from Miller Homes. The grant will be used to upgrade a number of chairs that we have acquired but are currently unable to be used.

“This money will allow the increasing number of new participants to fully enjoy and progress in the sport.”

Miller Homes opens its Community Fund twice annually for charities and groups such as Bedford and County to make an application for a financial contribution of anywhere between £250 and £2,000.

Each of the national developer’s 10 trading regions – including its South Midlands region, based in Northamptonshire – have a pot of £10,000 annually to share among its communities, focusing on education, wellbeing, the environment and sport.

The deadline for applications to be made for the next round of funding is Monday, 28 October, before Miller Homes makes its final decisions on which groups will receive funding.

Gavin Jones, regional operations director for Miller Homes South Midlands, said: “We were really pleased to be invited down to Bedford International Athletic Stadium to meet the wheelchair racing team recently and better understand the implications of finances around the sport.

“The equipment being used by the athletes is very impressive, but a necessity to be able to compete and enjoy being part of the community and the sport they all love. We were very proud to be able to commit £1,600 to the club as part of our Community Fund to help the club continue to thrive as costs continue to rise.

“Our Community Fund remains open for applications until 28th October, so we’d urge any charity, community organisation or business who feel they’d benefit from our support to make an application to Miller Homes before our next deadline passes.”

To learn more about the wheelchair racing team at Bedford and County, please visit https://www.bedfordandcountyac.org.uk/index.php/wheelchair-racing

To find out how to apply for the Miller Homes Community Fund, visit https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/corporate/community-fund.aspx