How local developer William Stokes is transforming run down properties

Speaker line-up at Property Developer Show

William Stokes, a leading local property developer and entrepreneur, will be sharing his expertise at the Property Developer Show on Wednesday 5th March at The Ridgeway Centre. Known for his successful businesses in the area, including Co-Space, a flexible workspace owner/operator focused on creating design-led working in major regional tier locations. Co-Space currently has 3 sites open in Reading, Stevenage and Milton Keynes, with the 4th and 5th sites due to launch in September 2025 and March 2026.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

William will discuss how he revitalises underutilised commercial buildings, transforming outdated spaces into high-quality, modern work environments. He will share insights into how he regenerates rundown sites, enhances their value, and creates spaces that meet the evolving needs of businesses. His expertise in property transformation and placemaking makes this a must-attend session for developers looking to maximise the potential of their projects.

Alongside William Stokes, the event will feature a powerhouse lineup of speakers, including:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sonia Mann - Roma Finance : Property finance specialist helping developers secure tailored finance solutions for growth.

: Property finance specialist helping developers secure tailored finance solutions for growth. Finbarr Doyle - Procurement 4 House Builders : Procurement expert assisting SME developers in streamlining projects and maximising value.

: Procurement expert assisting SME developers in streamlining projects and maximising value. Kam Dovedi - Premier Property : A leading voice on property development, sharing how to start and succeed in the industry while making £100,000-£300,000 profit per deal.

: A leading voice on property development, sharing how to start and succeed in the industry while making £100,000-£300,000 profit per deal. Rupert Lowe - CrowdProperty : Bringing 30+ years of expertise in finance and property.

: Bringing 30+ years of expertise in finance and property. Daniel Kennedy – KML Ventures : A military medic turned successful property developer.

: A military medic turned successful property developer. Daniel Rust - Connolly Accountants & Business Advisors : Specialist in strategic tax planning and business growth.

: Specialist in strategic tax planning and business growth. Michael Primrose - The Property Finance Collective : An expert in development finance and strategic deal-making.

: An expert in development finance and strategic deal-making. Brynley and Richard Little - Your Land Partner : Helping developers unlock future opportunities in 2025 and beyond.

: Helping developers unlock future opportunities in 2025 and beyond. Sreelal Harilal - Provident Homes: A property developer focused on building sustainable, luxury homes.

William Stokes, CEO & Co-Founder Co-Space

The Property Developer Show is the ultimate opportunity for industry professionals to gain expert knowledge, make valuable connections, and stay ahead in the world of property development.

Get your free tickets now at propertydevelopershow.co.uk/events/milton-keynes-2025