How to get Brits making and sticking to new year business goals

Milton Keynes-based business ActionCOACH provides their tips to stay on track with your business goals for 2025.

The new year is a chance for a fresh start, and with that, setting new year’s resolutions is a pretty popular activity for us Brits. In fact, recent research suggests 3 in 4 of us have set a resolution for 2025.

Digging a little deeper, another survey reveals a shockingly low percentage of us (1%!) planned to focus our goals for this year on starting or improving a business venture.

Why is this? Do we prioritise other areas of our life or does it seem to be too much of a daunting task to work on our businesses?

James Vincent, ActionCOACH's UK Performance Director

What if there was a way to help those business-related new year resolutions stick? Would the fear of failure diminish? As UK Performance Director of ActionCOACH, the world’s number 1 business coaching firm, James Vincent is willing to wager working with a business coach this year would set you on track to not only achieve your goals for 2025 but smash them, helping you and your business reach new heights. But why is this the case? Well...

Why do resolutions tend to set business owners up to fail?

Firstly, let’s explore why new year’s resolutions often fall short of the mark. This is not to say setting goals for your business this year is a bad idea – it’s not! – but all too frequently, we go about them in the wrong way. Here are some of the common shortcomings as to why these well-intentioned goals can lead to frustration rather than come to fruition:

Unrealistic goals – it’s easy to aim high at the start of the year, but overly ambitious targets quickly can become demotivating when progress stalls, leading to discouragement and the likelihood of giving up all together.

Lack of specificity – resolutions are frequently too vague – like ‘grow the business’ or ‘improve efficiency’ – so they tend to fall apart, especially without measurable outcomes and clear benchmarks to track success.

No clear plan – a resolution without actionable, achievable steps is like a map with no directions! Without a concrete plan, even the best intentions can falter.

Overcommitment and burnout – tackling too many challenges at once can be overwhelming. When focus is spread too thin, the chances of sticking to your goals drop significantly.

Failure to adapt – resolutions are often not only vague but rigid too. This means they don’t account for unexpected challenges along the way. Without flexibility, these goals can quickly become meaningless and impractical.

By understanding these pitfalls, you can approach your resolution-setting for 2025 in a way which is more strategic, realistic and ultimately more effective for your business. This is where a business coach can make all the difference…

How a business coach makes your resolutions stick

There’s some simple steps to make sure your new year’s resolution aren’t doomed from the start. Setting goals for your business is incredibly beneficial when done right. Clear goals provide direction, fuel motivation and enhance decision making, helping you and your team build confidence and resilience. So, where does a business coach come in and how do they ensure your resolutions not only stick but also elevate your business to new heights? Here’s how:

Clarity and focus – a coach helps refine broader resolutions into smaller, actionable goals. By breaking them down into Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant and Time-Bound (SMART) goals, they ensure your objectives are clear and attainable.

Strategic planning – they assist in creating a detailed roadmap to achieve your goals. They work with you to identify key milestones, address potential obstacles and turn your resolutions into an actionable plan.

An accountability partner – this might be the most crucial role your coach can play. Regular check-ins keep you on track and ensure your progress is monitored. A coach also celebrates your achievements, helping to maintain motivation and momentum.

Tailored solutions – every business is unique. A coach brings their expertise to identify habits, strategies and solutions designed to address your specific challenges. Their guidance can remove obstacles and smooth the path to success.

Mindset shifts – business coaches provide you with the tools and techniques to overcome limiting beliefs, procrastination and decision-making fatigue. They help you focus on what truly matters, ensuring your mindset aligns with achieving your goals.

With a business coach by your side, you’re equipped to set goals that work, build plans designed to deliver success and develop the resilience to navigate the challenges along the way. There are so many benefits to having a business coach help you with your goals this year, but to really make tangible progress, you need to choose a coach who works for you and your business.

Start by considering their credentials and experience, particularly in your industry. A coach who has worked with businesses similar to yours will be able to offer relevant, tailored advice. But credentials alone aren’t enough. The chemistry between you and your coach is key – you need someone you can communicate with easily and trust to guide you through the tough moments. Look for a coach whose communication style resonates with you and who makes you feel comfortable in the process.

Finally, do your homework! Check out testimonials, success stories or even attend trial sessions to get a feel for how they work. This research will give you a clearer idea of whether the coach’s approach aligns with your needs and whether you’ll be able to build a productive working relationship. Taking these steps will help you find a coach who can guide you in setting and achieving your business goals for 2025.

Don’t let another year go by without unlocking your full potential. Business coaching is your chance to make 2025 your most impactful year yet!

