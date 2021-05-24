Huge new 10.4 acre development announced in Milton Keynes boasting unique, sustainable innovations

A huge new development is coming to Milton Keynes with the companies behind it promising sustainable, unique innovations.

In total, 10.4-acres has been set aside for this project in Fenny Lock, which is expected to take eight months to complete.

Courtesy of a deal struck between logistics and construction companies: Baytree and Glencar Construction, a new state-of-the-art scheme is being promised.

Baytree

A standout feature of this new development will be an extensive sensor suite which constantly monitors indoor air and water quality.

Baytree is promising that the project will be built using circular economy principles, wherever possible, so materials used can be reused.

Glencar managing director Eddie McGillycuddy said: “This is the first contract that Glencar have been awarded by Baytree and we are very happy to have been appointed to such a high profile and ground-breaking development.

"Some of the enhancements that will feature within the specification of this scheme are pioneering and we look forward to working closely with Baytree and the professional team and seeing the principles of the Baytree Edge ‘Innovation at work’ approach in reality”.

The 'innovation at work' concept is described as: commitments in the areas of technological advancement and social and environmental responsibility.

Features being discussed include: ancillary office pods with roof garden terraces and a drainage system which includes the harvesting of rainwater for re-use on site. It is hoped that the development will be available for occupation by December this year.