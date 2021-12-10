Hybrid working will become critical to Milton Keynes businesses and employees in the future

A number of Milton Keynes businesses will embrace automation to become more efficient in 2022, according to a local technology expert.

The use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) will also grow next year, with hybrid working becoming critical to employees, according to Tony Capewell of IT support company Your Cloud Works.

Mr Capewell said: “We’ve seen technology evolve at incredible speed in the last two years, driven by the pandemic.

three technology predictions for 2022 are based on watching developing trends over the last few years.

“2022 isn’t going to be any different. The speed of technology change has enormous momentum now. As business leaders our options are to embrace the change and transform our businesses, or get left behind. That sounds dramatic, but things really are changing that fast.”

Mr Capewell's three technology predictions for 2022 are based on watching developing trends over the last few years.

“Automation is going to be the biggest thing next year,” he added. “It’s now possible to make most software talk to most other software. And that makes it easier to automate repetitive tasks. Any time a human has to repeat a task, you can find a way to get software to automate it for you.

“I also believe AI will be embraced by more businesses. Artificial Intelligence is no longer just for big businesses. It’s being used within software available to businesses of all sizes. Many are benefitting from AI already without being aware of it.

“My final prediction is that Work From Home will continue to be the “new normal”. It’s not going away. Hybrid working is here to stay. And increasingly employees will demand it as a standard part of their working conditions.”

Outside of business technology, a leap next year in voice search, such as using Alexa to get answers, is also expected along with big improvements in battery tech, driven by phones and the speed of electric vehicle development.