I checked out the new menu at a Milton Keynes chain restaurant - here's what it has to offer

The Citizen was invited to check out the new features added to the menu of a well-known chain restaurant in Milton Keynes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bar+Block Steakhouse in Avebury Boulevard changes its menu each season to offer alternatives to its main staple of meals.

This summer, the restaurant chain is presenting a range of Spanish dishes and invited guests to enjoy three plates for £17 and four plates for £22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In previous months, the chain which first opened in 2016 and has other sites in London and Newcastle, has provided traditional Indian dishes.

patatas bravas from Bar+Block in Milton Keynes

Among the offerings on the restaurant’s Tapas section is patatas bravas, a tasty spicy offering covered in paprika flavoured sauce.

After trying out the spicy potatoes as a starter, The Citizen could not resist eating one of the restaurant’s signature dishes, trying out one of its rump steaks.

It was juicy and tender, made all the better when it was covered in peppercorn sauce. The steakhouse’s chips were also a pleasant treat, they had a hard to place but distinctive flavour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bar+Block champions its steaks, stating that they are 30-day aged and prepared on-site and hand-cut to any size. Its complementary offering of chips, which come with a steak order, are described as beef-dripping and triple cooked.

One of the trademark steaks at the restaurant

Milton Keynes’s venue is curiously attached to the Premier Inn which is within walking distance of most central Milton Keynes attractions and just a short walk away from Milton Keynes Central Railway.

It does feel strangely detached from the city centre, as a result of its attachment to the hotel, it is located on the quieter side of the main street.