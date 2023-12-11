Iain Stewart MP visits Milton Keynes office in celebration of 120th anniversary of BSI Kitemark

‘I am delighted an organisation located in MK are providing such a positive impact in the UK and across the globe’

Iain Stewart, MP for MK South, helped mark the 120th anniversary of the BSI Kitemark which has a base in Milton Keynes.

Matt Page, managing director, Assurance UK & Ireland, said: “We were delighted to welcome Iain Stewart, MP for Milton Keynes South to Kitemark Court last week in celebration of the 120th anniversary of the BSI Kitemark. We are proud to have a base in Milton Keynes, with over 2,200 UK staff and it was great to show Iain around.

"As we discussed with him, at BSI we have heritage of providing organisations with the confidence to grow by partnering with them to tackle society’s critical issues, from climate change to building trust in digital transformation and everything in between, to accelerate progress towards a better society and a sustainable world. For 120 years the BSI Kitemark has been a symbol of innovation, security, quality and safety. Looking ahead we know that innovation is needed to meet the challenges of tomorrow. BSI is at the forefront of enabling innovation to thrive by partnering with business to provide this assurance.”

From left, Andrew Cooling (Government Development Manager, BSI), Matt Page (Managing Director, Assurance UK & Ireland, BSI), Shahm Barhom, (Certification Director, BSI) Adam Rolfe (Parliamentary Assistant) and Iain Stewart MP