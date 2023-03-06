Iconic Jaipur restaurant in Milton Keynes could be knocked down and replaced with 33-storey apartment block

The iconic Jaipur restaurant building in Milton Keynes could be demolished to make way for 33-storey apartment block.

Plans for the re-development of the site will outline replacing the former restaurant with a high specification building containing around 300 rental apartments and two commercial units on the ground floor.

The famous Jaipur restaurant closed suddenly in October 2018 and re-opened as a late night cocktail venue. Its believed former owner Abdul Ahad, who dubbed the Jaipur his own mini Taj Mahal when it was built almost 20 years ago, rented the premises to a prominent Milton Keynes business businessman.

The former Jaipur restaurant could be knocked down to make way for a 33-storey apartment block

Mr Ahad, a high profile member of the UK’s Bangladeshi community, re-purchased the Jaipur in 2015 after the company went into liquidation owing substantial debts.

He formed a new company to ‘re-purchase’ the restaurant for more than £1m.

Developers, Galliford Try Investments and Investments, are to hold a public consultation about the future of the building on the corner of Grafton Gate and Avebury Boulevard in Central Milton Keynes.

It will be held in the event room of Milton Keynes Central Library at, 555 Silbury Boulevard, Milton Keynes.

A spokesman said: “We invite members of the public and any interested parties to come and speak to a member of the team about the proposals on:

> Thursday, March 9 from 3pm-7pm

> Saturday, March 11 from 10am-1pm.