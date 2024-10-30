ICR Leasing launch £50k fund with MK Community Foundation to support cancer care initiatives in Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes Community Foundation is excited to announce the launch of ICR Leasing’s new endowment fund, following their generous £25,000 donation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Foundation has matched this contribution, creating a £50,000 fund to provide sustainable, long-term support for charities and groups delivering vital projects and services to those affected by cancer in Milton Keynes.

Thomas Ryan, Director at ICR Leasing, said “ICR Leasing is incredibly proud to partner with MK Community Foundation and contribute to its new Endowment Fund. Cancer is a devastating disease that impacts countless lives, and sadly, nearly everyone is touched by the pain and challenges it brings at some point. Through our donation and MK Community Foundation's generous matching contribution, this endowment fund will produce grant funding for many years to come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will Chapman, Director at ICR Leasing, continues “Together, we aim to make a lasting impact in our community, offering hope and assistance to those who need it most. ICR Leasing is a local business, we take great pride in being able to give back to the community. Being part of the fabric of Milton Keynes means more than just conducting business here—it means actively contributing to the well-being of the people and organisations that make this area so special.”

ICR Leasing launch £50k fund

Jake Geelan, Associate Director of Philanthropy at MK Community Foundation, said “We are thrilled to partner with ICR Leasing on this important initiative. Their generous support allows us to extend our reach and help even more local people during one of the most vulnerable times in their lives. By matching ICR Leasing’s donation, we are doubling the impact on the cancer support network in Milton Keynes, ensuring that essential services are available to those who need them most.”

Vanessa Holmes, Associate Director of Milton Keynes Hospital Charity, emphasized the growing challenge: “Cancer rates are rising at an alarming rate, and the cases we are seeing are becoming increasingly complex. Locally in the BLMK area, we've witnessed a staggering 33% growth in cancer cases—a direct reflection of our expanding population. Right now, Milton Keynes University Hospital's Cancer Centre is caring for and treating 150 patients every single day."

As giving experts, MK Community Foundation help businesses maximise their impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a deep understanding of the city’s needs, the Foundation specialise in helping local businesses create meaningful and impactful giving strategies, saving valuable time and resources.

As a fund-holder or business member, you can support the causes closest to yours and your employees’ hearts, while reaching grassroots organisations across Milton Keynes that are doing amazing work.

If you’d like to learn more about how your business can make the most of its charitable giving in Milton Keynes, and make a real difference to local lives, please email [email protected].

Community groups and charities based in Milton Keynes, working on projects to support those affected by cancer, may be eligible for a grant to support their efforts. To learn more and apply, please contact the MK Community Foundation team at [email protected].