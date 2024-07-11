IFtL recognised for IT and Sustainability Excellence

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Friday 05 July, Inspiring Futures through Learning (IFtL) attended the All Things Business Milton Keynes Education Awards, where IFtL colleagues were finalists in two categories: IT Champion and Environmental Sustainability. The awards ceremony was hosted at the DoubleTree by Hilton Milton Keynes and presented by television personality Louie Spence.

IFtL’s IT Team were nominated for their ground-breaking implementation of iPads for every child and teacher across sixteen IFtL schools. Named the ‘Futures’ project, providing one-to-one devices is a key part of IFtL’s strategic investment in immersive learning technologies for all children that are accessible, enhance engagement and bring learning to life using digital skills appropriate to age and the children’s futures.

The implementation of over 6000 iPads was a sizeable undertaking requiring extensive hands-on technical work, including configuring each iPad, and establishing security and safety settings as a top priority given the devices are to be utilised by pupils.

Ray Smith, IT Manager, said, "We are thrilled about the Futures project and the iPad rollout in schools has been a tremendous success, enhancing the learning experience for all pupils across IFtL. Being named finalists is a testament to our commitment to innovation in education. A big thank you to everyone involved in making this possible!"

IFtL was also named a finalist for the Environmental Sustainability award for its commitment to reducing its environmental impact through initiatives undertaken by the Youth Parliament across all IFtL Schools and the LED lights project where ordinary lights were replaced by LED lights promoting sustainability.

Jason Smith, Operations Manager, said, "We are proud of the nomination. We have worked very hard behind the scenes to reduce carbon output across our schools and are continuing on our journey towards Net Zero."

Sarah Bennett, CEO of IFtL, said: “We are honoured to be recognised for the work we are doing for and with our children. At IFtL, we aim to inspire futures through learning, and that means equipping our pupils and colleagues with the skills and resources they need to thrive in an increasingly digital world, as well as promoting environmental stewardship.”

The All Things Business Milton Keynes Education Awards highlight the most innovative and impactful initiatives in local education. The awards were attended by businesses, schools and a college from across Milton Keynes.